Washington and Lee made 14 of 29 3-point attempts to shoot a season-high 48.3% from beyond the arc inside Giles Gymnasium and hand Randolph its fourth loss in five games Wednesday night, 81-65.
Randolph (6-10, 2-5 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) dug a 33-16 hole in the first half before closing the half on a 20-10 run. The WildCats trailed by seven at the break and by four with 11:59 left in the second quarter, but never got closer.
Junior forward CJ Loving (Amherst) led Randolph with 14 points, while guards Brian Smith and Gerry Goodman added 13 points apiece.
Curtis Mitchell led Washington and Lee (11-4, 3-3 ODAC) with 21 points, Mark Lamendola had 19, and Kevin Dennin chipped in 14 points.
WOMEN
W&L 69, Lynchburg 60
Four Washington and Lee starters scored in double figures, including forward Andy Smithey, who posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and the Generals stormed back after being down five at halftime to outscore Lynchburg 42-28 in the second half inside Turner Gymnasium.
Lynchburg (7-7, 4-4 ODAC) was led by center Kate Kolb (15 points, 7 rebounds), forward Abby Oguich (11 points, eight rebounds) and guard Maggie Quarles (11 points).
The two teams were knotted at 55 with 5:28 remaining, but the Generals (10-6, 7-2) closed the game on a 14-5 run. Winners of five straight, the Generals currently are in second place in the ODAC, one game behind leader Emory & Henry.
Randolph-Macon 54, Randolph 48
Yanessa Cabrera and Lanaysia Gonzalez both scored in double figures for the host WildCats in an ODAC battle with Randolph-Macon at Giles Gymnasium, but Randolph, despite keeping the margin respectable for most of the game, couldn’t ever pull ahead.
Randolph tied the game twice in the early going but fell behind after that. The WildCats (5-9, 1-7 ODAC) were within a few possessions for most of the first half, but the Yellow Jackets increased their lead to double digits in the final two quarters to pick up the win.
The WildCats, still in search of a second conference win, have dropped four straight ODAC games.
Cabrera and Gonzalez combined to shoot 9 for 22 and took seven of RC’s nine free throws (making six), finishing with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Kalyn Banks pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds for RC, which shot 33.3% from the field and turned the ball over 16 times.
, which led to 16 points for the Yellow Jackets (6-7, 5-3).
Michal Ross scored 13 points off the bench while Kelly Williams had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for R-MC, which shot 35.8% and turned 13 offensive rebounds into 10 points. The Jackets also committed 20 turnovers, which led to 16 points for the hosts.
