Virginia Tech redshirt senior Peter Seufer was named the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) men’s indoor Southeast Region track athlete of the year on Friday.
Seufer, a Lynchburg native and E.C. Glass High School graduate, earned region honors for the first time in his career. He was named the ACC indoor track MVP after winning the 3,000- and 5,000-meter runs at the ACC Championships this past weekend.
He will compete in both the 3,000 and the 5,000 at the NCAA indoor championships March 13 and 14 at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Virginia’s Jordan Scott was named the region men’s field athlete of the year.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 13, Texas Southern 0
In Austin, Texas, Liberty junior Megan Johnson pitched the fifth perfect game in program history as the Flames (8-12) crushed the Tigers (8-11) in five innings to open the Longhorn Invitational at McCombs Field.
Johnson needed 39 pitches (29 strikes) to retire the 15 batters she faced. She struck out three.
Kara Canetto and Amber Bishop each had three hits and two RBIs in the middle of the lineup.
In the Flames’ second game of the tournament, Texas scored twice in the fourth to claim a 2-0 victory.
Karlie Kenny (4-5) suffered the loss after allowing two earned runs on 10 hits and striking out two in six innings.
BASEBALL
Kent State 3, Liberty 2
Luke Albright and Jack Zimmerman combined on a four-hitter as the Golden Flashes (7-5) defeated the Flames (8-6) to open a weekend series at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
The Flames left a runner on base in each of the final four innings.
Liberty trailed 3-0 after five innings and cut the deficit to one run with a two-run sixth.
Brady Gulakowski singled and a fielding error on the play allowed Owen Wilson to score, and Cam Locklear followed in the next at-bat with an RBI double down the right-field line to score Gulakowski.
Albright (2-2) escaped the inning with a strikeout. He pitched 6 2/3 innings and scattered four hits and struck out four.
Zimmerman picked up his first save by striking out five in 2 1/3 hitless innings.
Mason Meyer (1-3) picked up the loss by allowing three earned runs on eight hits and striking out six in 6 2/3 innings.
Garret Price allowed one hit and struck out five in 2 1/3 scoreless innings.
MEN’S TENNIS
Johnson 5, Randolph 4
Cade Crowe outlasted Jose Merhej at No. 3 singles by scores of 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 to lift the Royals (3-6) over the WildCats (0-6) at Randolph Tennis Courts.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Randolph 8, Johnson 1
Keyu Jin won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles as the WildCats (2-4) cruised to a victory over the Royals (3-6) at Randolph Tennis Courts.
