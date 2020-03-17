From staff reports
The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame has postponed its 2020 Induction Weekend events, originally scheduled for April 24 and 25 in Virginia Beach, because of the spread of COVID-19.
Danville native Dennis Carter, former sports director for Lynchburg’s WSET for nearly 40 years, was scheduled to be inducted at the ceremony along with six other honorees.
The Hall’s executive director, Will Driscoll, and the board of directors, have yet to determine if the ceremony will be rescheduled for later this year or be pushed to 2021. The Hall said it will contact people who have purchased tickets for any of the induction events.
“The health and safety of our inductees and attendees of the Induction Weekend events is of utmost importance,” Driscoll said in the release.
The rest of the class includes former New York Mets star and Chesapeake native David Wright; former UVa baseball player and ex-major leaguer Mike Cubbage; former New York Jets receiver and Newport News native Al Toon; Olympic pole vaulter and Chesapeake native Lawrence Johnson; Norfolk State women’s basketball standout Tracy Saunders; and sports director Bruce Rader of WAVY-TV in the Tidewater area.
High School Track & Field
Heritage’s Webb honored by Milestat
Heritage High track and field assistant coach Shawn Webb has been named the Milestat.com coach of the year, the site that covers high school and college running in Virginia, said in a release Tuesday.
Webb coaches jumpers and sprinters and helped lead the Heritage girls to the Class 3 state title earlier this month. The Pioneers scored 64 of their 108.5 points off jumps at the state meet and added 23 points off the triple jump and 20 points in the long jump to dominate the field. Heritage also captured five girls individual championships on the girls side at the meet, with Alaysia Oakes claiming the 55 dash, 300 dash and long jump; Victoria Johnson winning the high jump; and Tya Blake taking the triple jump crown.
