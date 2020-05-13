The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced Wednesday its postponed 2020 Induction Weekend events are rescheduled for April 9 and 10, 2021, in Virginia Beach.
Danville native Dennis Carter, former sports director for Lynchburg’s WSET for nearly 40 years, was slated to be inducted in a ceremony along with six other honorees April 24 and 25, but the event was postponed because of the spread of COVID-19.
It marks the first time since 1971 the state’s official Hall of Fame has not held its annual induction.
The rest of the class includes former New York Mets star and Chesapeake native David Wright; former UVa baseball player and ex-major leaguer Mike Cubbage; former New York Jets receiver and Newport News native Al Toon; Olympic pole vaulter and Chesapeake native Lawrence Johnson; Norfolk State women’s basketball standout Tracy Saunders; and sports director Bruce Rader of WAVY-TV in the Tidewater area.
Two area grads recognized among top athletes at University of Lynchburg
A pair of area products were honored Tuesday as some of the University of Lynchburg's top athletes during the 2019-20 school year.
Alyssa Reed, a graduate student on the UL women's swim team and Jefferson Forest grad, was recognized as one of seven finalists for the school's female senior athlete of the year. Jordyne Vance, a junior on the softball team and Brookville grad, was one of three finalists for female athlete of the year.
Because the coronavirus shortened the spring season, the school only recognized finalists rather than selecting a winner in each category.
Before the season ended, Vance hit .479 in 16 games for the Hornets, recording nine RBIs and nine runs.
Reed helped the women's swimming team to a fourth-place finish at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships and had three top-four individual finishes at the event. She earned second-team Virginia Sports Information Directors college division all-state and all-ODAC honors and holds program records in six individual disciplines and as part of five relay events.
