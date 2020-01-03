Lynchburg men's soccer coach Chris Yeager soon will add another honor to his long list of accolades. In February, the longtime Hornets leader will be inducted in the Athletic Hall of Fame at his alma mater, Virginia Wesleyan, another Old Dominion Athletic Conference school.
Yeager will be one of four members of the 12th Hall of Fame Class, which will be inducted during a Feb. 1 ceremony.
The coach, who has led the Hornets now for nearly 20 years, started all 85 games during his playing career at Virginia Wesleyan. As a freshman in 1990, Yeager was the Marlins' Rookie of the year, then was their top defender in 1992 and MVP in 1993. He earned All-South Atlantic Region honors during his final two seasons and also was the named the school's best male athlete during his senior year.
Before beginning his head coaching gig at Lynchburg — the program he's led to an appearance in the national title game in 2010 and more than 200 wins — Yeager served as an assistant at Virginia Wesleyan. While there, the Marlins won three ODAC titles and went to the NCAA Division III Tournament four times.
WOMEN'S SWIMMING
Liberty goes 2-1 at Florida
In Gainesville, Florida, Liberty posted two victories in a quad meet against Florida, Vanderbilt and North Florida at Stephen C. O'Connell Center Natatorium.
The Flames (8-3) defeated Vandy and UNF, while the Gators (10-0) won all of the individual events to post three triumphs.
Liberty had six swimmers finish second in individual events, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Payton Keiner, Eva Suggs, Hannah Baker and Brittany Weiss also finished second.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.