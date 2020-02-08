In Greensboro, North Carolina, Lynchburg’s Claire Galloway came up short in her attempt to win an individual event at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference swimming championship Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
The freshman, though, became the first swimmer in program history to post a NCAA B cut time. Her mark of 1:04.22 in the preliminaries of the women’s 100 breaststroke got her under the cut line, and then she posted a 1:04.96 to finish second to Washington and Lee’s Emily Hageboeck in the A finals.
UL junior Alyssa Reed (Jefferson Forest) finished in a tie for fourth in the women’s 100 butterfly with a time of 57.85.
The UL women are fourth in the team standings with 187.5 points. Randolph is ninth with 74 points and Sweet Briar is 12th with 37 points.
UL freshman Kevin Bennett finished third in the men’s 100 backstroke and was one of three swimmers (Canaan Monteith and Kellen Campbell) to finish in the top seven.
In the men’s standings, Lynchburg is fourth with 273 points and Randolph is sixth with 138 points.
SOFTBALL
Liberty drops pair to SEC foes
In Clearwater, Florida, Liberty dropped a pair of games to SEC opponents in the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic with a 5-3 loss to No. 22 Auburn and a 9-2 setback to Mississippi State at Eddie C. Moore Complex.
Denay Griffin,who hit her first career home run during Friday’s loss to Illinois, gave the Flames (0-4) a 3-0 lead against Auburn with a bases-clearing double in the first inning.
However, the Tigers responded by scoring five times in the fourth. Madison Koepke hit a three-run homer to tie the game and Justus Perry’s inside-the-park homer put Auburn (2-1) ahead for good.
Kara Canetto went 2 for 3 with two doubles for Liberty. Megan Johnson (0-2) took the loss by allowing five earned runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Griffin capped a four-RBI day with a solo homer in the second inning against Mississippi State, but the Rebels (2-0) scored twice in the fourth, three times in the fifth and four times in the sixth to cruise to the victory.
Amber Bishop’s homer in the sixth accounted for the Flames’ second run against MSU.
Kastin Belogorska (0-1) took the loss after allowing two earned runs on three hits in three-plus innings.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Salisbury 16, Lynchburg 10
In Salisbury, Maryland, Griffin Moroney and Jarrett Bromwell each scored four goals and No. 1 Salisbury controlled possession in a victory over No. 14 Lynchburg at Sea Gull Stadium.
The Sea Gulls (1-0) won 25 of 29 face offs.
Trammel Robinson led the Hornets (0-1) with three goals and an assist.
St. Mary’s 22, Randolph 1
In St. Mary’s, Maryland, Ben Claffee scored five goals, Jude Brown added two goals and six assists, and St. Mary’s (1-0) cruised to a victory over Randolph at JLR Stadium.
Jake Helsley scored in the second quarter for RC (0-1).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Oregon 20, Liberty 12
In Eugene, Oregon, Shonly Wallace had five goals and two assists, Lillian Stump added five goals, and the Ducks (1-0) defeated the Flames (0-1) at Pape Field.
Anna Keebler scored five goals for LU.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Seufer sets personal mark in 3,000
In Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Virginia Tech redshirt senior Peter Seufer set a personal-best time and a facility record by a college athlete in the men’s Camel City Elite 3,000 in the Camel City Invitational at JDL Fast Track.
Seufer finished second in the event with a time of 7:53.72. Nike’s Paul Chelimo won at 7:50.37.
Lyon shines at Carolina Invite
In Columbia, South Carolina, Liberty redshirt junior Christian Lyon set the program and ASUN Conference record for the 200-meter dash in the South Carolina Invitational at Carolina Indoor Track & Field Complex.
Lyon finished third with a time of 21.03 seconds, topping the previous mark of 21.04 set by former Liberty runner Alejandro Perlaza Zapata.
Tanner Ealum won the women’s 800 in a time of 2:07.12.
Hostetler wins at Tech Elite
In Blacksburg, Liberty sophomore Anna Hostetler won the women’s mile run with a time of 4:55.25 in the Doc Hale Virginia Tech Elite Meet at Rector Field House.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.