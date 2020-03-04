Right fielder Kinston Carson went 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Lynchburg baseball powered its way past Averett 15-5, winning its fifth straight game Wednesday at Fox Field.
The Hornets' offense has bludgeoned opponents of late, scoring in double digits for three games in a row. Against the Cougars (0-13), Lynchburg pounded out 11 hits, six of them doubles.
Center fielder Carrson Atkins went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while catcher Holden Fieldler was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. UL (8-3) scored its first five runs in the second inning and then added five more in the third to put the game out of reach.
Travis Shumate picked up the win in one inning of relief, while Averett starter Tyler Smith took the loss after allowing five runs (three earned) in 1 2/3 innings.
The teams combined for 12 hit-by-pitches, which was two shy of tying the NCAA baseball record for the most in any game across Divisions I, II or III, according to a release from UL.
East Carolina 11,Liberty 0
In Greenville, North Carolina, Liberty's seven-game winning streak came to an end as five ECU pitchers combined for a one-hitter.
It's pitching by committee this early in the season for most schools, and the Pirates (9-3) were about as effective as possible Wednesday, fanning nine LU hitters and walking just one.
Garrett Wilkinson had the lone hit for Liberty, a single to right in the top of the third.
ECU, ranked 22nd by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, made quick work of LU starter Jackson Haga (L, 0-1), chasing him after just 2/3 of an inning. The Pirates later roasted reliever David Erickson for six runs (five earned) on six hits in 1 1/3 innings. ECU's Garrett Saylor (2-0) earned the win in relief.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Roanoke 29, Randolph 4
In Salem, Roanoke College put up six goals in the opening period before opening the flood gates with 12 goals in the second quarter at Kerr Stadium, and the rout was on from there.
Roanoke's Ethan Caldwell led the way with five goals and five assists, Cole Boggio scored four goals, and Jason Sarro finished with six assists and two goals.
Randolph's Jack Dolan scored twice. Roanoke (2-2) peppered Randolph (1-5) with 51 shots on goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.