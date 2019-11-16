The top eight scoring performances in an individual game in the Lynchburg men's basketball record books belonged to Wayne Proffitt. Tharon Suggs, playing in the tournament named for Proffit on Saturday, took over one of those spots for himself with a 50-point showing that powered the Hornets past Pfeiffer, 91-80.
Suggs, a junior transfer from Old Dominion Athletic Conference rival Emory & Henry, had more than half of UL's points by gong 16 of 30 from the field, including 5 of 11 from beyond the arc, and 13 of 14 from the free-throw line in the Wayne Proffitt Classic at Turner Gymnasium.
He joins Proffit as the only two players in school history with 50 points in a game. Proffitt, in the 1960s, scored 51 points twice and 52 points twice and had a 54-point game and 68-point game.
The 6-foot-1 Suggs was a second-team all-conference selection a season ago and averaged 12.5 points per game in two seasons at E&H. Heading into Saturday's contest, he averaged 16 points per game for UL — a number that shot up to 24.5 after his 50-point outing Saturday.
The guard scored 26 points in the second half, when Lynchburg (3-1) made its comeback. The Hornets were down nine points, 44-35, at the intermission but started the second half on a 10-0 run.
They stretched the 45-44 lead to double digits just before the halfway point in the second half and sealed the win with good free-throw shooting down the stretch. Suggs went 8 for 8 from the line in the final 2:15, and Lynchburg went 10 for 10.
Luke Romeo and T.C. Thacker (Amherst) chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively, for UL, which shot 36.7%. Jamaal David led Pfeiffer (0-2), which shot 38.2%, with 23 points.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lynchburg 76, Colorado College 64
In Decatur, Georgia, Erin Green tallied a career-high 24 points to lead Lynchburg past Colorado College in the Emory Holiday Inn Tip Off Classic, held at Agnes Scott's Woodruff Gymnasium.
Green, who went 8 of 12 from the floor and 7 of 8 from the field, also pulled down 12 rebounds for UL (2-2).
The Hornets and Tigers (0-2) went back and forth in the first half and were tied just over six minutes into the third quarter. But Green hit a jumper to put Lynchburg up 49-47, and the Hornets held on the rest of the way.
After Colorado pulled to within one point at 58-57 with 7:20 left, Green hit her lone 3-pointer of the night to jumpstart an 8-0 run that essentially put the game away.
Lynchburg shot 41.8% from the field, hitting 23 of 55 shots, including 7 3-pointers. Colorado, led by McKenzee Gertz's 22 points, shot 32.4% from the field.
Mount Saint Vincent 69, Randolph 50
In Riverdale, New York, Randolph and Mount Saint Vincent were locked in a tight battle for 22-plus minutes, but the host Dolphins went on a 12-2 run to start the second half and never looked back in a win over the WildCats.
Randolph (1-2) went scoreless in a 3 1/2-minute stretch early in the third quarter, turning the ball over seven times and going 0 for 3 from the field during Mount Saint Vincent's run.
The WildCats committed 18 turnovers while forcing nine and shot 29.6%, including 17.6% from beyond the arc (3 for 17).
Mount Saint Vincent (1-1) was 26 for 66 from the field (39.4%).
DarNeisha Brice led four Dolphins players in double-figure scoring with a game-high 26 points on 9-of-19 shooting. Ashley martin chipped in 12 points and 11 rebounds for MSV.
Elizabeth Ellen was the lone double-figure scorer for Randolph with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Pair of Lynchburg runners qualify for nationals
In Memphis, Tennessee, a pair of Lynchburg runners posted top-four finishes in the NCAA Division III South/Southeast Regional Championships at Shelby Farms Park, securing their spots in next weekend's national championships.
Sophomore Max Sparks will make his second trip to the NCAA Division III championships following his second-place finish in the men's 8K race. He crossed the finish line in 25:07.
On the women's side, junior Stephanie Burnett was fourth in the 6K, running a 21:40.9 to top the program record by 13.5 seconds and punch her ticket to nationals.
The national race is set for Nov. 23 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Lynchburg's men's team was fourth, while the women were sixth.
Randoph and Sweet Briar also competed in the meet.
The RC men were 33rd, with their best finish coming from Mason Dye, who was 175th among individuals with a 28:50.1.
Randolph's women's team was 27th, while Sweet Briar finished 28th.
Randolph's Jacqueline Clardy-Josephs was 40th in 23:15.7, and Amber Snyder finished first among Vixen runners in 122nd place with a 25:13.7.
MEN'S COLLEGE SWIMMING
Milligan 198, Randolph 45
In Elizabethton, Tennessee, Randolph fell to Milligan by a wide margin but got five third-place results in individual races and a second-place finish in the 400 free relay.
Jeffrey Oliveri placed third in two individual events, the 100 backstroke (1:09.59) and the 50 freestyle (26.35), and was part of the runner-up relay team that finished in 4:07.89. Oliveri was joined by Dan Allee, Andriano DeAngelis and Andrew Scales for the event.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SWIMMING
Milligan 170, Randolph 30
In Elizabethton, Tennessee, Milligan dominated against Randolph, which had just one event victory on the day.
Brooke Conneen posted the lone win for Randolph in the 100 breaststroke with 1:23.41.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.