From staff reports
Virginia Tech redshirt senior Peter Seufer was named the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s cross country runner of the year Tuesday in a vote conducted by the conference’s coaches.
Seufer, a Lynchburg native and E.C. Glass High School graduate, claimed All-America honors with his fourth-place finish in the NCAA Championships after winning the Southeast Regional and ACC Championships titles.
He concluded his cross country career a two-time All-American, two-time ACC champion and three-time all-Southeast Region honoree.
VOLLEYBALL
Georgia Tech 3, Liberty 0
In Atlanta, ACC freshman of the year Julia Bergmann had 15 kills, six digs and three blocks to lead Georgia Tech to a 25-18, 25-13, 25-19 victory over Liberty in the quarterfinal round of the National Invitational Volleyball Tournament at O’Keefe Gymnasium.
Matti McKissock, the ACC setter of the year, added 29 assists and six digs for the Yellow Jackets (24-8).
Hannah Morris had 11 assists and 10 digs for Flames (21-12). Payton Carter finished with six kills and 10 digs, while Kailey Macy added four kills and four blocks.
SOFTBALL
Liberty adds Jones to signing class
Naomi Jones, who shined in the circle at E.C. Glass before transferring to Liberty Christian Academy for her senior season, signed her National Letter of Intent.
Jones becomes the seventh player in Dot Richardson’s 2020 signing class.
Jones was an all-Region 4D selection as a junior with the Hilltoppers. She struck out 186 in 87 1/3 innings, while also hitting .533.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty’s Dykema, Bolton selected to All-America team
Liberty juniors Ashley Dykema and Jill Bolton were selected to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-America team.
It is the first time in program history multiple Liberty players were All-Americans in the same season.
Dykema, the Big East co-defensive player of the year, was a second-team honoree, while Bolton was a third-team selection after finishing second on the team with nine goals, five assists and 23 points.
