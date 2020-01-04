Luke Romeo made the game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds remaining to lift Lynchburg to a thrilling 76-74 victory over Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday afternoon at Turner Gymnasium.
Romeo scored 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, and his final triple capped a scintillating final 75 seconds that featured three lead changes.
Percy Burt’s 3-pointer gave the Marlins (10-2, 2-1 ODAC) a 74-72 lead with 14 seconds remaining, and the Marlins called a timeout with four seconds left.
Romeo caught the inbounds pass from Tharon Suggs and buried the 3 for a 75-74 lead. He was fouled with one second left after a Burt turnover and made the first free throw for the final outcome.
Lynchburg forwards and Amherst County High School products T.C. Thacker and Cody Lang combined to score 11 straight points for the Hornets (8-5, 3-1), and Thacker’s three-point play with 1:14 remaining put UL ahead 72-71.
Thacker had 24 points and 11 rebounds.
Tim Fisher led VWU with 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Shenandoah 71, Randolph 65
In Winchester, Zach Garrett and Alex Horvath each scored 14 points, Jalen Hill added 12 points and 12 rebounds, and the host Hornets (5-7, 2-1 ODAC) ended the game on an 8-2 run to edge the WildCats (5-8, 1-3) at the Wilkins Athletics & Events Center.
Justin Dula led RC with 19 points and nine rebounds and Brian Smith added 11 points.
Smith’s 3-pointer with 2:48 remaining tied the game at 63. The WildCats, though, ended the game shooting 1 of 6 from the field to allow SU to pull away.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Liberty 67, NJIT 53
In Newark, New Jersey, Keyen Green scored 17 of her game-high 21 points in the second half, Bridgette Rettstatt posed her second double-double of the season, and Liberty used smothering defense over the final 20 minutes to pull away for a victory over NJIT at the NJIT Wellness and Events Center.
The Flames (8-6, 1-0 ASUN Conference) used a 12-3 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to take their first double-double lead of the game at 56-46.
The Highlanders (3-11, 0-1) cut the deficit to six before allowing LU to score the game’s final eight points.
Rettstatt had 10 points and 14 rebounds for her first double-double since Nov. 8 against East Tennessee State. Freshmen Asia Todd had 15 points and Kennedi Williams added eight points on 3-of-3 shooting.
Danielle Tunstall led the Highlanders with 19 points and nine rebounds.
Johns Hopkins 54, Lynchburg 49
Diarra Oden scored a game-high 24 points and the Blue Jays (7-4) closed the game on a 7-2 run to defeat the Hornets (6-6) at Turner Gymnasium.
Abby Oguich had 12 points and eight rebounds and Alissa Smalls added 10 points for UL. The Hornets led by as many as 12 points in the second quarter and held a 24-23 halftime lead.
The game was tied at 47 on Carolyn Noe’s 3-pointer, but UL committed four of its 25 turnovers and shot 1 of 5 from the field over the final five minutes as Johns Hopkins seized control.
Bridgewater 59, Randolph 42
Jasmyn Pierce and Ahlia Moore each scored 11 points and the Eagles (4-8, 3-2 ODAC) overcame dreadful shooting to defeat the WildCats (4-7, 1-5) at Giles Gymnasium.
Bridgewater shot 29% from the field, but shot 9 of 13 from the free-throw line in the second half to pull away from RC.
The WildCats shot 25.9% and were 1 of 20 from 3-point range.
RC guard Yanessa Cabrera led all scorers with 15 points.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING
Liberty sweeps quad meet at FGCU
In Fort Myers, Florida, Liberty won five of the 12 events and claimed three victories over Tulane (131-93), Illinois State (188-30) and Florida Gulf Coast (131-93) in a quad meet at FGCU Aquatics Center.
Eva Suggs (200 freestyle), Lindsey Cohee (100 butterfly) and Payton Keiner (100 backstroke) each claimed individual victories, while the Flames also won both relay events (200 medley and 400 freestyle).
