In Salem, Ayanna Scarborough and Renee Alquiza each scored 17 points and Roanoke shot 75% from the field in the second half to claim an 88-73 women's basketball victory over Lynchburg on Wednesday evening at the Cregger Center.
The Maroons (14-7, 9-5 ODAC) shot 18 of 24 from the field in the second half.
Scarbrough scored 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting after halftime.
The Hornets (9-11, 6-7) have lost eight of their last 11 games dating back to the finale of the Daytona Beach Shootout against Marymount in late December.
Abby Ogulch and Jayda Chambers each scored 15 points for UL, which shot 37.9% from the field. Maggie Quarles added 13 points.
Randolph 53, Bluefield State 48
Kalyn Banks finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Randolph took advantage of Bluefield State's abysmal second-half shooting to pull away for a victory.
The Big Blues (12-9) shot 6 of 26 from the field, 2 of 11 from 3-point range and 11 of 22 from the free-throw line in the second half. They finished the game shooting 28.3% from the field.
The WildCats (6-14) snapped a seven-game losing streak dating back to early January.
FOOTBALL
Tech, UVa add to recruiting classes
Virginia Tech added one additional signee on the traditional National Signing Day after signing 16 players during the early signing period. The Hokies added three-star wide receiver Dallan Wright, who sent his National Letter of Intent in before 8 a.m., and missed out on three-star linebacker D.J. Lundy. Lundy picked Florida State among a group of finalists that also included Tech and Georgia.
After signing 13 players in the early signing period, the Virginia football program added two more players to its 2020 class in three-star recruit Nusi Malani, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound defensive end from California, and Demick Starling, a 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver from Tennessee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.