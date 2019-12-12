For the second time in two games, Randolph women’s basketball defeated the Royals.
Five days after taking down the Eastern Mennonite Royals on the road, the WildCats returned to Frances and Don Giles Gymnasium on Thursday to hand a loss to the Regent Royals, 60-42.
Regent came out of the gates strong, scoring the game’s first seven points and taking a 10-point lead six minutes in. But the WildCats outscored the visiting Royals 31-9 for the rest of the half, which included a 16-0 run over the last 6 1/2 minutes of the second quarter, thanks to better ball movement.
Alyssa Morroni’s layup with 4:27 left in the first half gave Randolph a 23-21 advantage, and the WildCats (3-6) led the rest of the way.
Regent cut the deficit to single digits, at 47-40, courtesy of a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter. Randolph, however, responded by scoring 13 of the game’s final 15 points.
The teams combined for 32 turnovers (16 apiece), but the WildCats did a better job taking advantage by scoring 18 points off those miscues. The hosts, who had a 52-32 margin in the rebounding column, also turned 22 offensive rebounds into 15 second-chance points.
Regent shot 26.5% for the game and 21.7% in the second half, when it hit just 5 of 23 from the field. Randolph went 33.3% from the floor in 40 minutes.
Kalyn Banks with 12 points and eight rebounds for Randolph, which had 12 players score. Celeste Rucker and Phoebe Vlk had 12 points apiece for Regent, and Renee Jackson had 10 rebounds.
