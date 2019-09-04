In Greensboro, North Carolina, Randolph men’s soccer scored the first and last goals of its nonconference matchup with Greensboro on Wednesday, but neither team could break through for another score, and the WildCats and Pride recorded a 2-2 draw in double overtime at Pride Field.
For Randolph, Evan Blow and Jamie Ford-Lane each tallied unassisted goals. Blow put the WildCats (0-2-1) up 1-0 in the 24th minute, while Ford-Lane tied things up at 2-2 in the 72nd minute.
Randolph outshot Greensboro (0-2-1) 16-12 on the game and 5-3 in the two overtime periods.
WOMEN
Sweet Briar loses in a shutout
In Baltimore, Kayla Grube scored back-to-back goals in a span of less than five minutes to secure an insurmountable lead for Notre Dame (Maryland) in its 3-0 win over Sweet Briar.
Grube scored the game’s first goal in the 25th minute and followed with a second score on a free kick just over 29 minutes into the game before Colette Pierce capped the scoring in the 69th minute.
Notre Dame outshot Sweet Briar 21-3.
Katelyn Meyer played 75 minutes in goal for SBC and finished with nine saves.
From staff reports
