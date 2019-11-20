Justin Dula and Brian Smith each finished with more than 20 points, and Randolph men’s basketball shot better than 60% from the field to dispatch visiting William Peace on Wednesday at Frances and Don Giles Gymnasium.
Dula finished with a game-high 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting and an 8-of-9 performance from the free-throw line, where the WildCats (2-1) as a team hit 29 of 42 attempts. Smith was right behind with 21 points, while Evan Makle chipped in 15 points, and CJ Loving (Amherst) had 13.
Randolph shot 26 of 43 (60.5%) from the field. It led by as many as 11 points and didn’t trail in the second half.
William Peace (0-4) had four players finish in double figures. Trey Bryant had a team-high 14 points off the bench for the Pacers, who shot 34.2% from the field.
WOMEN
Lynchburg 73, Hollins 60
In Roanoke, Lynchburg scored an eye-popping 58 of its 73 points in the paint as it defeated host Hollins in the teams’ Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener.
Erin Green posted her second straight 20-plus-point performance with 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Lizzie Davis had 22 points off the bench for UL (3-2, 1-0 ODAC), which shot 48.4% from the field but just 8.3% (1 of 12) from beyond the arc. The Hornets also left 10 points at the free-throw line after hitting just 10 of 20 attempts.
UL led by 10 points, 35-25, at halftime, then relinquished the lead in the third quarter, when it was outscored 27-13. The Hornets’ defense clamped down in the fourth period, though, by holding Hollins to just eight points.
Lynchburg turned 18 Hollins turnovers into 23 points.
Kayla Surles led Hollins (1-2, 0-1) with 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Hollins shot 41.8% from the field and hit 7 of 17 3-point attempts.
Roanoke 64, Randolph 39
In Roanoke, 12 players got into the scoring column for Roanoke, which led the entire way in a rout of Randolph in the teams’ ODAC opener at the Bast Center.
The host Maroons (2-1, 1-0 ODAC) scored the game’s first 11 points and didn’t let Randolph on the board until nearly three minutes had elapsed. Kalyn Banks hit a jumper to give Randolph (1-3, 0-1) its first points, but as the first quarter went on, Roanoke’s lead only grew.
At halftime, the Maroons led 34-19, then outscored Randolph 16-6 in the third quarter to increase their advantage.
Lanaysia Gonzalez led Randolph, which made just 16 field goals and shot 32%, with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Kristina Harrel had nine points to lead Roanoke, which saw every player on the roster log minutes and all but three players score.
