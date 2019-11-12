In Buena Vista, Randolph shot better than 50% from the field and scored 25 points off turnovers in a dominating 83-64 win Tuesday over Southern Virginia at Knight Arena.
Four players scored in double figures for the WildCats (1-1), led by Brian Smith with 14. Evan Makle chipped in 13 points off the bench, and starters Justin Dula and Zach Hinton recorded 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Dula also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.
Randolph led Southern Virginia (0-3) the entire way and built its biggest advantage at 63-33 just before the midway point of the second half.
SVU got a double-double from Trey Dill, who had 16 points and 10 boards.
RC shot 52.4% from the field and forced 17 SVU turnovers.
The Knights shot 33.8% from the field and put together a poor performance from the free-throw line, as well, where they went 10 of 24 (41.7%).
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Averett 70, Lynchburg 39
In Danville, Brooke Carthon scored a game-high 18 points for Averett, which led nearly the entire way in a win over visiting Lynchburg at the Grant Center.
The Hornets (1-1) led just once, at 4-2 less than two minutes into the game, but Averett (1-1) tied it on Carthon's second bucket of the night, then spaced the lead out from there.
The Cougars held Lynchburg to just six points in each of the first two quarters to build a 35-12 halftime lead, and UL, which shot 22.7% in the first half, couldn't climb out of the hole.
Lynchburg shot 29.3% from the field for the game, didn't hit a single one of its 15 3-point attempts and missed 15 of its 20 free throws.
Maggie Quarles led UL with 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting and nine rebounds, and Abby Oguich had 11 points.
Carthon was 8 of 11 from the floor for Averett, which shot 48.2% from the field and 50% (6 of 12) from beyond the arc. Courtney Scott chipped in four rebounds.
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, Stetson 0
In Deland, Florida, Liberty picked up a pair of tight wins in the first two sets, then ran away with the third set to sweep Stetson at the Edmunds Center.
Liberty won its fourth straight match by scores of 26-24, 25-23 and 25-13.
Casey Goodwin recorded a match-high 18 kills and had 10 digs for her second straight double-double for LU (18-9, 11-4 Atlantic Sun Conference).
Three players for Stetson finished with eight kills apiece, while Chelcie Spence had a team-high 14 digs for the Hatters (10-14, 7-7).
