A pair of area grads landed All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors for men's golf, the league announced Friday.
Hampden-Sydney senior and Appomattox grad Bruce Shober earned second-team laurels, while University of Lynchburg sophomore and Holy Cross grad Harry Hodgert was named to the third team.
Shober posted a 73.88 scoring average through six tournaments and 16 rounds before the season's early end. He finished in the top 20 once this season and posted seven rounds of par or better. Shober is a three-time All-ODAC selection.
Hodgert finished second in three of seven tournaments last season, sits in third place on the program leaderboard for season scoring average (75.4) and is fourth for low single round with a 4-under 67 posted during the VSGA Intercollegiate in October. His two-round 7-under 137 at that tournament is an all-time program best.
On the women's side, UL's Lily Self was named the ODAC's rookie of the year. She and teammate Maddie Cody made the All-ODAC first team. UL's Ivy Foran was a third-team selection.
Despite having the season cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ODAC's board of directors decided to hand out all-conference awards for men's and women's golf because of the percentage of the schedule that was completed. The league did not announce All-ODAC awards for the other nine spring championship sports.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Liberty opening home schedule against Bluefield State
Liberty announced Friday its women’s basketball team will open the 2020-21 season at Liberty Arena, the new $65 million facility, Nov. 12 against Division II Bluefield State.
The matchup against the Lady Blues was one of two home games announced Friday by the Flames. James Madison will visit Liberty Arena on Nov. 19.
Liberty last faced a non-Division I program in the 2018-19 season when the Flames defeated West Chester 61-42 on Jan. 2, 2019.
The Flames and the Dukes are playing for the 14th time in the last 15 seasons.
Liberty has four nonconference home games slated against Bluefield State, James Madison, Norfolk State (Dec. 1) and Hampton (Dec. 9). Three road games have been announced at Virginia Tech (Nov. 15), Ohio (Nov. 24) and Memphis (Dec. 6).
Liberty is finalizing its final four nonconference matchups.
