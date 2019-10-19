At the prestigious MileStat.com Cross Country Invitational in Mechanicsville, Virginia Episcopal School senior Daniel O’Brien clocked a 14:57 to claim first place in a field that included 365 boys from Virginia and North Carolina.
It was O’Brien’s best run of the season. He was the only runner to finish in under 15 minutes Saturday. His only challenger, Bryce Lentz of Prince William County’s Colgan High, finished with a 15:20. Heritage’s Luke Richards was the next local runner, clocking a 16:14 to finish in 31st place. O’Brien’s VES teammate, Row Sterne, was 38th with a 16:17.
On the girls side, E.C. Glass senior Jette Davidson placed 22nd with a 18:49 in the 334-person field.
Jefferson Forest boys win at Runnin’ with the Wolves
Jefferson Forest’s Jed Dudley placed third with a 16:37 and the Cavaliers won the team title at the annual Runnin’ with the Wolves at Wolf Branch Farm in Forest on Saturday. The Cavaliers also received a ninth-place finish from Will Schepens (17:04) and a 10th place finish from Timothy Krone (17:07). JF won by posting 79 points. Louisa was second with 84.
Ashley Laneve led the JF girls to a runner-up finish (57 points) behind Hidden Valley (49 points). Laneve was fourth with a 19:59.
Jessie Zealand, of the Lynchburg-based Pacers Home School, was third overall with a 19:46. JF’s Shauna Skow (20:21) and Maegan Knight (20:25) were 10th and 11th, respectively.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
Lindsay Riley, Kessa Romero and Maggie Chiappazzi each scored and the No. 19 Lynchburg field hockey team blanked Eastern Mennonite on Saturday at Shellenberger Field.
The Hornets (13-3, 6-0 ODAC) held a 34-0 edge in shots on goals and took 22 penalty corners.
Ann Ghally recorded 19 saves for EMU (5-9, 1-4).
MEN’S SOCCER
Lynchburg 3, Eastern Mennonite 1
Luke Mega, Carter Averette and Abbi Osman all scored one goal apiece and Lynchburg celebrated its Homecoming with a victory over Eastern Mennonite.
Averette assisted Mega’s goal, which occurred in the 7th minute, and Michael Lyons helped cap the scoring for the Hornets (5-4-5, 2-13 ODAC) when he found Osman in the 61st minute.
Florida Gulf Coast 2, Liberty 0
O’Vonte Mullings scored two goals, Connor Gavigan stopped the only shot on goal he faced, and the Eagles (6-6-2, 3-0-1 ASUN) blanked the Flames (4-10, 0-4) at Osborne Stadium.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Randolph 2, Lynchburg 1
E.C. Glass grad Amanda Wigboldy netted her 12th goal of the season for Lynchburg and broke a scoreless tie in the 56th minute, but the Hornets couldn’t hold off a late Roanoke surge at Shellenberger Field.
The Maroons (11-3-1, 5-1-0 ODAC) received a goal from Hailey Davis in the 69th minute and the game-winner from Kathryn Van Orden in the 77th minute. Sarah Barnes and Natlalya Rodriguez were credited with a double assist on Wigboldy’s goal. Cailtin Dorsch had three saves for Lynchburg (9-4-1, 4-2-0 ODAC) and Chris Martin made seven saves for RC.
Bridgewater 2, Randolph 0
In Bridgewater, Catherine Haufe scored two goals, Sydney Davis recorded one save and the Eagles (8-5-2, 4-2 ODAC) blanked the WildCats (5-6-2, 1-5).
VOLLEYBALL
Bridgewater 3, Randolph 0
Rachel Gaston had seven kills, 17 digs and three aces as the Eagles (20-4, 8-2 ODAC) won by scores of 25-20, 25-9, 25-19 over the WildCats (10-12, 4-8) at Giles Gymnasium.
Mackenzie Ambrose had six kills and 17 digs for RC.
Shenandoah 8, Sweet Briar 1
In Sweet Briar, Kristen Fisher, Emily Yergin and Brittany Bessette each scored two goals as the Hornets (10-5, 5-2 ODAC) routed the Vixens (0-12-1, 0-6) at Sweet Briar Soccer Field.
Lacey Tucker connected on a penalty kick in the 86th minute for SBC.
EQUESTRIAN (NCEA)
Sweet Briar 5, New Paltz 3
In Auburn, Alabama, three Sweet Briar riders (Maggie Fraley, Katie Balding and Lily Peterson) claimed victories on the flat to help the Vixens claim a neutral site victory at the Auburn Equestrian Center.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ackley, Kandie pace Flames at Pre-National
In Terre Haute, Indiana, Liberty freshman Adelyn Ackley finished 15th in the women’s 6K and redshirt sophomore Felix Kandie placed 27th in the men’s 8K to lead the Flames in the Pre-National Invitational held at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course.
Ackley clocked in with a time of 20:33.3 to record the fastest time among Southeast Region runners. Kandie was one of five Liberty men’s runners to post times under 26 minutes.
Burnett finishes in top 25 at Rowan Inter-Regional Rumble
In Logan Township, New Jersey, Lynchburg junior Stephanie Burnett finished 22nd out of 224 runners with a women’s 6K time of 22:21.38 to lead the Hornets runners at the Rowan Inter-Regional Rumble.
In the men’s 8K, Max Sparks and Shawn Gmurek finished 42nd and 43rd, respectively, in the 256-man field.
From staff reports
