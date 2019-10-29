Lynchburg senior midfielder Michael Lyons scored off an assist from Luke Mega in the 93rd minute to lift the Hornets to a thrilling 1-0 victory over Guilford on Tuesday evening at Shellenberger Field.
The Hornets (8-4-5, 5-1-2 ODAC), winners of four straight, secured the No. 4 seed and a home quarterfinal match in the upcoming conference tournament. They will play host to Randolph-Macon on Sunday at a time to be determined.
UL won for the first time in overtime this season. The previous five games all resulted in ties, and each came in a seven-game stretch between Sept. 18 and Oct. 12.
UL held a 10-1 edge in shots on goal, with Lyons recording three of those shots on target.
Fisher Athey tallied nine saves for the Quakers (7-8-1, 5-3), while UL’s Kyle Gallagher stopped the only shot on goal he faced in the 37th minute.
Hampden-Sydney 3, Randolph 0
In Hampden-Sydney, Josh McCormack had a goal and an assist as the Tigers (12-5-1, 7-0-1 ODAC) rolled to a victory over the WildCats (9-7-1, 4-4) at Hellmuth-Gibson Field.
Randolph is the No. 8 seed for the upcoming conference tournament and hosts a first-round tournament contest Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Florida Gulf Coast 3, Liberty 0
In Fort Myers, Florida, Erin Shomaker had 10 kills and four digs as the Eagles (22-3, 10-1 ASUN) won their 12th straight match by sweeping the Flames (14-9, 7-4) 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 at Alico Arena.
FGCU has won 19 straight sets.
Amelia Johnson had nine kills and 10 digs to lead the Flames.
