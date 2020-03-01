In Salem, the Lynchburg women’s indoor track & field team owned a slim 3 ½-point lead over Washington and Lee heading into Sunday's final event of the ODAC Championships.
The Hornets’ 4x400 relay team made sure a title was coming back to Lynchburg.
Jessica Cammarata pulled away in the final leg as Lynchburg won the final event and claimed the team title with 158 1/2 points to Washington and Lee’s 153 points at Roanoke College.
The relay victory was the fourth triumph for the Hornets on Sunday.
Cammarata led a 1-2 finish with Vuronika Barnes in the 400, Samantha Woods won the shot put, and Maya Lacy won the 60-meter hurdles.
Michela Cholak and Bailey Casto posted second-place finishes in the 800 and the pole vault, respectively.
The UL men finished second with 141 points, second to W&L’s 153.
Reid Sharkey, Shawn Gmurek and Tristan Lucy-Speidel swept the podium in the mile, and Sharkey and Lucy-Speidel finished 1-2 in the 3,000. Gmurek won the 800, Alex Shadkhoo won the 200, and Julian Douglas finished third in the long jump.
BASEBALL
Liberty 4, Marist 3
Ben Highfill clubbed a walk-off home run over the left-field wall as the Flames (7-4) completed the three-game weekend sweep of the Red Foxes (2-7) at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Highfill went 2 for 5 and connected on a 0-1 offering from Will Van Beusekom that cleared the wall and landed in the Liberty bullpen.
Marist scored three times on five hits in the top of the ninth against Garret Price (2-0) to tie the game.
Price pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief of LU starter Joe Adametz, who scattered six hits and struck out five in 6 1/3 scoreless innings.
Lynchburg 11, York 3
Avery Combs’ two-run homer in the second inning kicked off a string of 11 consecutive runs for Lynchburg as the Hornets (7-3) thumped the Spartans (0-3) at Fox Field.
Parker Shaffer drove in three runs, and Combs, Kinston Carson and Brian Sheeder (3 for 3) each drove in two runs.
Brandon Pond (1-0) allowed an unearned run on two hits and struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 8, Elon 0
Amber Bishop hit two homers and drove in five runs as the Flames (7-11) routed the Phoenix (10-8) in five innings to close the Liberty Softball Classic at Liberty Softball Stadium.
Megan Johnson (3-3) struck out a career-high eight batters and allowed two hits in the five-inning victory.
The Flames opened the day with a 3-2 victory over East Carolina. Karlie Keeney (4-4) picked up the victory by allowing two earned runs — which came on Chandley Garner’s homer in the fourth inning — and striking out five in the complete-game effort.
Autumn Bishop’s two-run double and Emily Sweat’s RBI single in the third inning accounted for LU’s scoring.
Lynchburg 4, Piedmont 3
In Apex, North Carolina, Sarah Commons’ RBI groundout capped a three-run seventh inning as the Hornets (6-4) rallied to defeat the Lions (4-4) in the Grand Slam Triangle Classic.
Morgan Mitchell’s two-run double earlier in the frame tied the game.
In their opener Sunday, the Hornets fell behind by four runs in the first three innings and lost 4-2 to Keen (7-0). Kayla Hugate and Olivia Herman each drove in a run in the fourth inning for UL.
Randolph lost both of its games in the Grand Slam Triangle Classic on Sunday, falling 7-0 to Piedmont and 6-5 to N.C. Wesleyan.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Sweet Briar 11, Salem 9
In Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Kaylah Bailey scored a career-high five goals to lift the Vixens (1-4) over the Spirits (1-2) at Varsity Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.