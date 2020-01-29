From staff reports
A big night on the boards and a lopsided fourth quarter paved the way for a win for Lynchburg women’s basketball Wednesday night, when the Hornets took down visiting Hollins 80-46 at Turner Gymnasium.
Lynchburg raced out to a 10-point lead after the first quarter, and although Hollins cut the deficit to single digits at halftime, the Hornets couldn’t be overcome. UL (9-10, 6-6 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) outscored Hollins 48-20 in the final 20 minutes — and 29-9 in the fourth quarter — to salt the game away and climb back toward a .500 record.
The Hornets shot 42.7% from the field and also made known their strength on the boards, outrebounding Hollins 58-25.
Lynchburg had as many offensive rebounds as Hollins had total rebounds, and turned those into 33 second-chance points.
Three players recorded double-figure scoring performances for Lynchburg, led by Maggie Quarles’ 14 points. Abby Oguich had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Erin Green came close to a double-double as well, tallying 10 points and eight rebounds.
Kayla Surles led Hollins, which shot 32.8%, with 16 points.
The visitors forced 13 Lynchburg turnovers but only converted those into eight points, while the hosts turned 17 Hollins turnovers into 22 points.
Lynchburg also outscored Hollins 46-26 in the paint and got 36 points off the bench to Hollins’ 10 points from reserves.
Hollins, coached by Brookville High and Randolph College alumna and former Liberty High coach Emilee Dunton, fell to 9-9 overall and 4-8 in conference play. Dunton and her current team still are looking to hit the double-digit win mark, a feat not accomplished by Hollins women’s basketball since the 2011-12 season.
Roanoke 64, Randolph 34
Randolph got off to a promising start when it turned an offensive rebound into three points on its first possession and then made a layup off a Roanoke turnover. But that momentum, and the lead, quickly shifted hands after that as the Maroons came to life on their way to a 30-point rout of the host WildCats at Giles Gymnasium.
At the 5:36 mark in the first quarter, Morgan Micallef hit a layup that put Roanoke up for good. The Maroons led by double digits at the end of the first quarter and at the half, then slammed the door on Randolph (5-13, 1-11 ODAC) by outscoring the WildCats 20-5 in the final period.
Ayanna Scarborough tallied a game-high 15 points to go with 10 rebounds for Roanoke (13-6, 8-4 ODAC), while Kristina Harrel chipped in 11 points. Amber Garrett was Randolph’s lone double-figure scorer with 11 points.
The Maroons led in nearly every statistical category on the night, shooting 45.3% from the field while holding Randolph to 22.6% shooting, outrebounding the WildCats 50-33 and outscoring them 46-10 in the paint. The Maroons also scored 20 points off 19 Randolph turnovers, while Randolph only had four points off the Maroons’ 19 miscues.
Randolph has yet to pick up a second win in conference play and has lost six straight.
MEN
Guilford 72, Randolph 39
In Greensboro, North Carolina, Randolph’s shooting woes started early and only persisted through the night in a lopsided loss to Guilford at Ragan-Brown Field House.
The visiting WildCats scored just 19 points in the first 20 minutes on 7-of-27 shooting (25.93%), and the second half turned out even worse. RC hit 6 of 33 (18.8%) in the last 20 minutes and finished the night shooting 21.7% from the field and 16.7% (5 of 30) from 3-point range. The WildCats (7-12, 3-7 ODAC) went 8 for 12 from the free-throw line.
Justin Lowe led Randolph with nine points. Avery Payne and AJ Marshall had five rebounds each.
Guilford, which led by more points at the half (21) than Randolph had scored in the period, finished the night shooting 30 of 66 (45.5%). The Quakers (14-5, 6-4) only shot five free throws (making all of them), but they got all the easy points they needed without the trips to the line, outscoring the WildCats 40-8 in the paint.
Liam Ward finished with a double-double for Guilford with 13 points and 11 rebounds, Tyler Dearman had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Kyler Gregory scored nine points to go with 10 rebounds.
Roanoke 75, Lynchburg 65
In Salem, after snapping its five-game win streak in a loss to Washington and Lee on Saturday, Lynchburg failed to get back on track Wednesday, falling to ODAC rival Roanoke at the Cregger Center.
Lynchburg fell behind early, then climbed back to tie it at 30-all with 4:38 left in the first half. But Roanoke stepped on the gas again, taking a lead it never relinquished.
Tharon Suggs, who led Lynchburg with 17 points, eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for his career during the game. Suggs, a junior, transferred this season to Lynchburg from another ODAC school, Emory & Henry. He scored 702 points during his first two seasons there.
Amherst grads Cody Lang and T.C. Thacker each recorded double-figure scoring performances for Lynchburg, as well, finishing with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Thacker also led UL (12-7, 7-3 ODAC) with nine rebounds.
Tripp Greene torched Lynchburg from beyond the arc, hitting 5 of 8 and finishing with 19 points to lead Roanoke. The Maroons (12-7, 6-4) shot 50% from 3, hitting 12 of 24, and 47.1% from the field.
Kasey Draper (13 points) and Dillon Thomas (12 points) also finished in double figures for Roanoke.
Lynchburg shot 44.1% from the field, but only hit 3 of 13 attempts (23.1%) from 3-point range. The Hornets also committed 14 turnovers, which led to 23 Roanoke points.
