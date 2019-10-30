From staff reports
In Greensboro, North Carolina, Taylor Smith and Amanda Wigboldy each scored goals Wednesday to lead Lynchburg women’s soccer past Guilford, 2-1, and help the Hornets clinch a spot in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament.
The Hornets (10-6-1, 5-4 ODAC) overcame an early deficit following Taylor Rumrill’s goal in the 16th minute for Guilford (6-9-2, 2-6-1).
Smith delivered the equalizer on an unassisted goal in the 30th minute. Wigboldy, an E.C. Glass grad, notched an unassisted game-winner in the 71st minute.
Lynchburg’s seeding for the ODAC tourney will be determined following the conclusion of regular-season play Saturday.
UL plays host to Virginia Wesleyan in a 1 p.m. Senior Day contest at Shellenberger Field on Saturday.
Randolph 5, Sweet Briar 0
In Sweet Briar, Randolph ran away with a victory over the Vixens in a battle between two area teams to secure its second ODAC win of the season.
Five different players scored for RC (6-8-2, 2-7 ODAC). The WildCats had 58 total shots on the day, while SBC (0-15-1, 0-9) had none.
Neither Randolph nor Sweet Briar will play in the ODAC tournament.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg 14, Ferrum 0
Lynchburg field hockey capped a perfect ODAC record with a shutout of Ferrum at Shellenberger Field.
The No. 19 Hornets (15-3, 8-0 ODAC) started the scoring early, with Emily Dudley notching the first of her three goals in the fifth minute on an assist from Jackie Lerro.
Alexis Brown had a team-high four goals on the night for UL, which had nine players score. The Hornets, who have secured the top seed and a first-round bye for the upcoming ODAC tournament, also set a program single-game record for assists with 11.
The Panthers fell to 2-15 overall and 0-7 in ODAC play.
VOLLEYBALL
Randolph 3, Mary Baldwin 0
In Staunton, Randolph picked up its second straight victory by sweeping Mary Baldwin.
The WildCats (12-13) won 25-18, 25-21, 25-22. Mary Baldwin (1-30) has now lost 28 straight matches.
Logan Warren led RC with 10 kills, and Taylor Webb had a team-high 12 digs and 31 assists.
