From staff reports
For the first time in more than a decade, Lynchburg women’s soccer will miss out on the NCAA Division III Tournament.
The eighth-seeded Hornets saw their season come to an early end Wednesday in Ashland, where they fell to top-seeded host Randolph-Macon in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals, 4-1.
The teams went an entire half without a score, but Casey Kent gave R-MC (19-0) a 1-0 lead on her penalty kick in the 57th minute.
Emily Sanchez evened things up with an unassisted goal for UL (11-9) 51 seconds later. The Hornets, though, never found the back of the net again.
Tyria Smalls gave R-MC the lead for good in the 66th minute off an assist from Gabby Nelson, who then capped the scoring with two goals of her own over the next five minutes.
The loss for UL was its second of the season to the Yellow Jackets, who came out on top of the teams’ regular-season meeting less than two weeks ago, 4-3, with a late goal in the final 10 minutes.
Lynchburg’s ODAC quarterfinal loss marked its earliest exit in the tournament and earliest end to its season since 2006, when it was the No. 6 seed and fell to the No. 3 seed in the quarterfinals. Every year since then has included a trip to the semifinals or championship game, as well as a berth in the NCAA tourney.
The 13-year stretch also includes 10 ODAC championships and an NCAA championship.
VOLLEYBALL
Guilford 3, Lynchburg 0
Lynchburg’s season came to a close Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina, where the sixth-seeded Hornets fell in straight sets to Guilford in the ODAC tournament quarterfinals.
The No. 3 seed Quakers (19-7) won 25-21, 25-17, 25-12.
Lauren Stanford tallied a match-high 12 digs, and Emma Drake recorded 11 kills to lead UL (16-10).
Randolph-Macon 3, Randolph 0
In Ashland, top-seed Randolph-Macon made quick work of Randolph, sweeping the eighth-seeded WildCats and ending their season in the ODAC tournament quarterfinals.
The Yellow Jackets (24-7) won 25-15, 25-8, 25-15.
Mackenzie Ambrose led Randolph (13-14) with six kills, Taylor Webb had 15 assists, and Sam Verhaagen recorded 21 digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.