In Ashland, the Lynchburg and Randolph-Macon women's soccer teams went back and forth for nearly the entire contest Thursday, but Nicole Czyzewski's goal with less than nine minutes left was the difference as the Yellow Jackets held off the Hornets 4-3 at R-MC Soccer Field.
The Hornets (9-5-1, 4-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference), who had won five straight conference matches before dropping their last two, got two goals from Alyssa Rudy in the first half. Rudy's first score gave Lynchburg a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute, and her second in the 41st minute tied the contest at 2-2.
Lynchburg scored first in the second half and grabbed a 3-2 lead on Natalya Rodriguez's goal in the 56th minute, but R-MC's offense overpowered the Hornets and found the back of the net twice in the final 15 minutes.
Gabby Nelson scored twice for the 15th-ranked Yellow Jackets, who also got a goal from McKenna Maier.
Randolph-Macon improved its undefeated record to 15-0 overall and 7-0 in conference play.
R-MC tallied 15 shots to Lynchburg's 11 and held a 5-1 advantage in corner kicks. UL goalkeeper Caitlin Dorsch recorded four saves.
The four goals UL allowed marked the most for the Hornets in a single game all season, and only one of the Hornets' other ODAC contests — a 9-0 win over Sweet Briar — featured as many combined goals as the seven in Thursday's contest.
Lynchburg is now 0-2-1 against ranked teams on the season.
