In Abingdon, Lynchburg freshman Lily Self claimed medalist honors for the second straight tournament and the Hornets women’s golf team swept the top three individual spots in the two-day Emory & Henry Invitational at Glenrochie Country Club.
Self shot 7-over par in Tuesday’s final round to finish at 10 over for the tournament and six shots ahead of teammate Ivy Foran.
Maddie Cody finished third two shots back of Foran.
The three were the only ones to finish better than 20-over par.
Lynchburg finished in third as a team at 135 over with junior Lindsay Stanley shooting 45 over in the final round. Bridgewater (98 over) and Southern Virginia (114 over) finished first and second, respectively.
MEN’S SOCCER
Liberty 2, Duquesne 1
Tyler Welch and Seth Clark each scored first-half goals, Danny Cordero recorded five saves, and the Flames (4-6) outlasted the Dukes (6-3-1) at Osborne Stadium.
Manel Busquets scored in the 78th minute to cut Duquesne’s deficit in half, but the Dukes were unable to get another shot on goal the rest of the game.
FIELD HOCKEY
Eastern Mennonite 5, Sweet Briar 0
In Harrisonburg, Skylar Hedgepeth scored twice, Lauren Hartzler assisted on three goals and the Royals (4-5) throttled the Vixens (2-7) at EMU Turf Field.
Rosemary Austin had nine saves for SBC.
From staff reports
