In Lexington, women golfers took the course Saturday to represent the University of Lynchburg for the first time since in more than five decades, and freshman Lily Self immediately left her mark on the program with a second-place finish in the Knights Invitational at Lexington Golf & Country Club.
Self, of Bristol, Tennessee, fired a 7-over 79 to finish in a three-way tie for second. She recorded two birdies on the front nine and made par on five of the final seven holes.
Sweet Briar’s Annika Kuleba finished 16th with a 14-over 86.
Ivy Foran (12th with a 13-over 85) and Linsay Stanley (46th with a 35-over 107) also represented Lynchburg on Saturday, with the other two golfers expected to begin competing for the Hornets soon. The UL women will be back in action next Sunday and Monday at Bridgewater College’s invitational.
MEN’S GOLF
Liberty fourth after two rounds at Rod Myers Invitational
In Durham, North Carolina, Liberty carded a 3-under 573 as a team through two rounds of the Rod Myers Invitational and sits in fourth place heading into today’s final round at the Duke University Golf Club.
The Flames, led by Ervin Chang’s aggregate 5-under 139 (good for a tie for sixth place currently in the individual standings), sit 18 shots back of team leader Duke. Wake Forest currently is six shots back in second place, and Lousiville is third and is 11 shots back of the lead.
Chang is in a three-way tie for sixth through two rounds and is four shots back of individual leader Ryan Burnett, of North Carolina.
For today’s final round, Alexandre Fuchs will tee off first for Liberty today at 8:26 a.m., with the rest of the Flames players to follow over the next 40 minutes.
MEN’S SOCCER
Liberty 3, George Mason 1
In Fairfax, Liberty broke a 1-1 tie at the half with a goal less than five minutes into the second period and held George Mason scoreless the rest of the way to end a three-game skid with a win over the Patriots at George Mason Stadium.
Musa Morris' goal in the 50th minute proved to be the game winner for the Flames (2-3), and Carter Burris capped the scoring with a goal in the 88th minute. Tyler Welch put the Flames on the board first in the 35th minute.
Ryan Migachos netted the equalizer for George Mason (1-4) just before the half, but the Patriots couldn't ever find the back of the net again.
Randolph 3, Washington 2
In Chestertown, Maryland, Randolph scored a pair of goals in the final 13 minutes of regulation, and Gunnar Copeland netted the game winner in the second overtime to send Randolph (2-3-1) past Washington College at Roy Kirby Jr. Stadium.
In the 97th minute, Copeland ensured the game wouldn’t end in a draw when he tapped a pass from Anthony Fonnesu into the right side of the net. Fonnesu dribbled into the left side of the box and found Copeland on a cross.
Evan Blow scored his third goal of the year in the 86th minute to force overtime. Daniel Over cut into the Washington lead before that, making it 2-1 when he connected on a header off an assist from Frankie Diorio in the 77th minute.
Liam Mansfield opened the scoring with a goal for Washington (4-2-0) in the 51st minute, and Kyle Gaefke knocked in a rebound off a Randolph goalkeeper Erick Cortez-Martinez’s save on a penalty kick in the 61st minute to make it 2-0.
Washington held the edge in shots, 23-17, and shots on goal, 9-8. Cortez-Martinez tallied seven saves.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Emory 3, Lynchburg 2
In Atlanta, E.C. Glass grad Amanda Wigboldy sent the game to overtime when she scored her first collegiate goal on a penalty kick in the 90th minute, but Emory prevailed in double overtime thanks to Caroline Kolski’s goal in the 102nd minute in the teams’ Piedmont Invitational matchup at the Woodruff PE Center.
Emory, which held a huge advantage when it came to offensive opportunities by outshooting UL 37-8, scored the game’s first two goals, both in the first half. The 19th-ranked Hornets (3-2) began their comeback with Alyssa Rudy’s goal at the 49-minute mark off an assist from Monica Beck on a free kick.
Wigboldy forced overtime, and Kolski finished off a pass from Arielle Williamson less than two minutes into the second overtime period to notch the win for Emory (2-1).
Caitlin Dorsch had 12 saves in goal for UL.
VOLLEYBALL
Washington State 3, Liberty 0
In Pullman, Washington, despite putting up a fight in all three sets, Liberty (5-4) fell to Washington State in the Flames’ third and final game of the Cougar Classic at Bohler Gym.
Washington State (8-1) won by scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-21.
Randolph 3, Southern Virginia 0
Randolph cruised to a sweep of Southern Virginia (6-4) at Frances and Don Giles Gymnasium.
The WildCats (6-2) went on an 7-0 run early in the first set before notching a 25-5 win, then claimed the next two sets by scores of 25-11 and 25-11.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 4, Yale 2
A pair of goals in the first quarter less than a minute apart gave Liberty an early lead it never relinquished in a win over Yale at Liberty Field Hockey Field.
Jill Bolton and Alivia Klopp scored in the 13th and 14th minutes, respectively, for the Flames (4-0), who remain undefeated.
Anissa Abboud cut the LU lead to 2-1 with a goal 15 minutes later, but Liberty outscored the Bulldogs (1-2) 2-1 the rest of the way to earn the win.
Kean 3, Lynchburg 0
Lynchburg had plenty of scoring chances but couldn’t capitalize, falling to Kean at Shellenberger Field.
Melissa Way scored a pair of goals for Kean (5-1), one in the seventh minute and another in the 23rd minute. Peyton Mann capped the scoring in the 47th minute.
Jackie Lerro and Alexis Brown each had three shots (and two shots on goal) for UL (2-2), and Kaylie Truitt had four chances to score, too, but none of the three could find the back of the cage.
Centenary 1, Sweet Briar 0
In Hackettstown, New Jersey, Lucienne Wolfson gave Centenary the only goal it needed in the seventh minute in a win over visiting Sweet Briar at the Centenary Turf Field.
Jordan Vandermark recorded an assist on the goal for Centenary (2-3), which had 12 shots (seven on goal) to SBC’s six. The Vixens (0-4) didn’t record a single shot on goal and fell to 0-4. They haven’t scored a goal yet this season.
CROSS COUNTRY
Lynchburg men, women second at ODAC Preview
In Salem, Lynchburg men’s and women’s teams both finished second in the team standings at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Preview meet at Roanoke College.
On the men’s side, Lynchburg tallied 56 points, just six off meet winner Washington and Lee. The Hornets were bolstered by three top-15 finishes in a field of 159 finishers individuals. Max Sparks led UL with an eighth-place finish and a time of 25:55.8 in the 8K race.
Randolph finished 14th as a team with 401 points. Kenny Kinton posted the WildCats’ best finish with a 75th-place 29:16.1.
On the women’s side, UL tallied 83 points to finish 49 points behind meet winner W&L. Randolph was ninth as a team (236 points), and Sweet Briar was 12th (349).
Stephanie Burnett paced the Hornets with a 23:31.3 in the 6K race, finishing eighth. Jacqueline Clardy-Jospehs was 12th for RC with a 23:50.7, and Erin Snyder finished 0.3 seconds ahead of her sister Amber with a 26:38.6 for a 54th-place showing for SBC. The women’s race included 147 individual finishers.
