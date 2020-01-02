In Ashland, Lynchburg women's basketball kept pace with Randolph-Macon at the Yellow Jackets' Crenshaw Gymnasium during the first quarter Thursday night, but the visitors never could pull ahead. By the break, R-MC held a nine-point lead that only ballooned in the second half, and the Hornets' sloppy play eventually resulted in a 75-53 loss in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference matchup. 

Thanks to a near double-double from 6-foot-3 center Kelly Williams (17 points, nine rebounds), along with 22 points from Michal Ross off the bench, the hosts snapped a two-game skid and picked up their second ODAC win. Three players finished with double-figure scoring totals for the Hornets (6-5, 3-2 ODAC), led by Erin Green with 16. Lizzie Davis had 15 points off the bench, and Carolyn Noe chipped in 12 points, all on 3-pointers. 

The Hornets recorded assists on most of their baskets, with Alissa Smalls chipping in four of the team's 15 assists. But UL made just 19 total baskets and shot 34.5% from the field. Lynchburg also committed 28 turnovers, which led to 25 points for the Yellow Jackets. 

R-MC (3-6, 2-2 ODAC), which led the entire game, didn't make a 3-pointer but shot 43.5% from the field and outscored UL 52-20 in the paint. The Yellow Jackets also made more free throws (15) than Lynchburg  attempted (8). 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments