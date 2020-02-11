From staff reports
A quick start and three double-figure scorers powered Lynchburg women’s basketball to a 75-38 rout of Virginia Wesleyan on Tuesday at Turner Gymnasium.
The Hornets led 26-9 after the first quarter and never looked back on the way to their biggest win over the Marlins in 69 meetings all-time between the programs.
Maggie Quarles scored 15 points, Lexi Hall had 14, and Abby Oguich chipped in 10 points for UL (10-12, 7-8 Old Dominion Athletic Conference), which shot 51.7%. Virginia Wesleyan committed 25 turnovers, which led to 23 Lynchburg points, and shot 31.9%.
Sabrina Jones led VWU (5-18, 3-13 ODAC) with 11 points.
Randolph-Macon 55, Randolph 45
In Ashland, reigning ODAC player of the week Kelly Williams posted a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead Randolph-Macon past Randolph at Crenshaw Gym.
Kalyn Banks and Yanessa Cabrera each finished in double figures in scoring for RC (6-16, 1-14 ODAC) with 19 and 10 points, respectively.
The WildCats led after the first quarter but fell behind after halftime and couldn’t climb back.
Randolph-Macon won its third straight and improved to 12-9 overall and 10-5 in ODAC play. Randolph, meanwhile, saw its postseason hopes slip even more.
The WildCats need to win out, and have help from some of the other teams at the bottom of the league standings, to have a shot at making the 10-team ODAC tournament field.
