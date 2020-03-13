From staff reports
In Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Lynchburg men’s tennis won Friday, while the women fell at the Spring Tennis Fest in the teams’ final matches for at least the next few weeks.
The Lynchburg men handed Lake Forest (5-7) its third consecutive loss, 5-4. UL improved to 5-3.
On the women’s side, Christina Harris easily won her singles match for Lynchburg (5-3), but Wooster (6-4) won the other five singles bouts and two of three doubles contests to take the team win, 7-2.
Harris beat Qingyue Li 6-1, 6-4. Elizabeth Teefey and Alexa Hardesty picked up Lynchburg’s other point on the day by beating Emma Saxton and Meklit Minassie on the No. 3 doubles court 8-4.
The men’s and women’s tennis matches marked the final athletic competitions for any Lynchburg team through at least April 3, after the school decided to suspend competition until at least next month.
Sweet Briar also marked its final spring athletic event for the foreseeable future Friday at the Spring Tennis Fest in Hilton Head Island.
The Vixens women’s team defeated Gordon 6-3. SBC has suspended all events “until further notice.”
Against Gordon at Evian Tennis Center, three Sweet Briar singles players did not drop a set.
Ruth de Souza, Allison Wandling and Emily Wandling posted 6-0, 6-0 singles victories at Nos. 1, 2 and 3, respectively, for the Vixens (5-2).
Kate Kotany won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 singles, and Sweet Briar won a pair of doubles matches by 8-1 scores.
Abigail Graves and Meli Markarian each won singles matches for the Fighting Scots (9-11).
