In Front Royal, Lynchburg freshman Lily Self captured medalist honors in a third straight tournament, leading the Hornets women’s golf squad to a second-place finish as a team Saturday at Shenandoah University’s Greene Turtle Invitational at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
Self shot rounds of 82 and 76 for a 36-hole total of 158 to earn the top spot as an individual by four strokes. Teammate Maddie Cody was second after posting an 80 and 82.
The Hornets’ runner-up team finish was the best placement of the fall season for the newly re-formed program. They finished with an aggregate 702 to finish nine strokes behind team champion Marymount.
Ivy Foran posted an aggregate 172 to finish 10th in the 40-individual field, while Lindsay Stanley (two-round 210) was 36th.
MEN’S SOCCER
Stetson 1, Liberty 0
Liberty and Stetson played 57 minutes without finding the back of the net at Osborne Stadium, but a goal by Gio Rodriguez proved to be the only score the Hatters needed to beat the Flames.
In the 58th minute, Rodriguez picked up the rebound off a shot by William Suauat and sent it back into the goal to ensure Stetson (6-5-1, 2-0-1 Atlantic Sun) stayed undefeated in conference play.
Liberty (4-7, 0-3 A-Sun) held a 10-8 advantage in shots but couldn’t make any of them count.
Virginia Wesleyan 1, Randolph 0
In Virginia Beach, Scott Signorelli finished off a pass from Shaun Brooks in the 20th minute to give Virginia Wesleyan the only goal it needed in a win over Randolph.
The WildCats (6-5, 1-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) had five shots and two shots on goal, while VWU (5-6, 3-0 ODAC) had six shots, two of which were on target.
Randolph snapped a six game win streak with the loss.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Lynchburg 4, Bridgewater 0
Lynchburg’s offense came alive in the second half, when four players scored to send the Hornets past Bridgewater at Shellenberger Field.
E.C. Glass grad Amanda Wigboldy broke the scoreless tie in the 55th minute, and Sarah Barnes, Georgie Duggan and Taylor Stevens added goals over the next 27 minutes to secure a shutout for the Hornets (5-3-1, 1-1 ODAC).
UL held a 27-7 advantage in shots over Bridgewater (3-5-2, 0-2), with 20 of those shots coming in the final 45 minutes.
Eastern Mennonite 1, Randolph 0
Rachel Sauder scored an early goal for Eastern Mennonite that proved to be the difference in an ODAC win over Randolph at WildCat Stadium.
In the 25th minute, LIz Huffman, who entered the game just 26 seconds prior, found Sauder, who scored the game’s lone goal in the evenly matched contest.
Randolph (4-3-2, 0-2 ODAC) and EMU (8-2, 2-1) each had 14 shots.
Ferrum 6, Sweet Briar 0
In Sweet Briar, Ferrum scored less than two minutes in and kept the pressure on in a rout of Sweet Briar.
Alex Mattson opened the floodgates with a goal 1 minute and 50 seconds in off an assist from Frances Best, who also netted a goal less than 10 minutes later. Ferrum had four goals in the first half before tacking on two more in an eight-minute span in the second half.
The Panthers (7-2-1, 3-0 ODAC) outshot Sweet Briar (0-8, 0-2) 51-0. The Vixens have been outscored 36-0 in eight contests this season.
VOLLEYBALL
Lipscomb 3, Liberty 0
In Nashville, Tennessee, Liberty’s six-game win streak came to an end, and its clean record in Atlantic Sun play suffered a blemish, at the hands of Lipscomb.
The Bisons (6-9, 2-2 A-Sun) won 25-22, 25-23, 25-17 to snap a two-game skid.
Morgan Elmore had 39 assists, Alyssa Zwolensky had 20 digs and Logan Gish had 11 kills for Lipscomb. Amelia Johnson had 17 kills to lead LU (11-6, 4-1).
Lynchburg 3, Guilford 2
Lynchburg celebrated Senior Day by earning its second straight victory, beating Guilford 18-25, 25-18, 25-13, 21-25, 15-13 at Turner Gymnasium.
After dropping the first set, UL (11-6, 3-3 ODAC) rebounded to take the second and third. In the deciding final set, the Hornets trailed the Quakers (10-6, 4-3) 7-4 but stormed back behind strong defense.
Sydney Frink led Lynchburg with 14 kills. Lauren Stanford had a match-high 26 digs, and Disa Haugsdahl had five blocks.
Washington and Lee 3, Randolph 0
In Lexington, Taylor Webb tallied 14 assists for Randolph to reach 1,000 for her career, but her performance wasn’t enough for the WildCats to overcome Washington and Lee.
The home Generals (14-5, 4-3 ODAC) won 25-19, 25-18, 25-15.
Webb’s showing helped her become the seventh player in program history to hit 1,000 career assists, Mackenzie Ambrose led the WildCats (9-8, 4-4) with seven kills, and Sam Verhaagen had a team-high 16 digs.
CROSS COUNTRY
Randolph women first at Hagan Stone Invitational
In Pleasant Garden, North Carolina, the Randolph women finished first among four Division III teams at the Hagan Stone Invitational, while Sweet Briar was second. On the men’s side, Randolph’s team finished in the middle of the pack with a second-place showing in the three-team field.
Jacqueline Clardy-Josephs had the top time for Randolph (33 points as a team), finishing as runner-up among individuals with a 20:00.7. Anne Rucker set a program record for Sweet Briar (41 points) in the 5K with a 22:02.20 for 12th place.
Staunton River graduate Brayden Epperly had the top time for the RC men with a personal best 29:00.3.
Lynchburg fares well at NCAA D-III Pre-National Invitational
In Louisville, Kentucky, runners on the Lynchburg men’s cross country team posted three top-100 finishes in the 276-runner Men Silver 8K race at the NCAA Division III Pre-National Invitational.
Andrew Johnson finished with a personal-best 25:37.4 to place 62nd, Shawn Gmurek was 69th, and Max Sparks was 76th. Three more runners competed in a second 8K race, this one a 515-man field; Brennan Straits, Corbin Green and Tyrell Armstrong all finished within the top 228 runners in that field.
Members of the UL women’s team also competed, running in a 6K race. But a timing error resulted in no official times after the run was cut short.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
Liberty 152, Saint Francis 109
In Loretto, Pennsylvania, Liberty wrapped up its season-opening trip to Pennsylvania with a victory over Saint Francis.
The Flames, who split Friday’s Penn State Sprint Fest, won 10 events Saturday. Arielle Arnett led LU with two event wins in the 500-meter freestyle and 1,000 free.
Sweet Briar fifth at Guilford Invitational
In Greensboro, North Carolina, Peyton Murphy finished second in the women’s pentathlon and third in the 200 individual medley, and Sweet Briar finished fifth in its first meet of the season.
The Vixens tallied 151 points to beat out sixth-place Ferrum and seventh-place Salem in the Guilford College Invitational at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. UNC Pembroke took the team title on the women’s side with 572 points, and Greensboro College won the men’s meet, which included three teams.
