In Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Reggie Davis scored 15 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to lead four players in double figures and Lynchburg used a dominating second half to pull away for an 88-68 victory over North Carolina Wesleyan on Wednesday evening at Everett Gymnasium.

Davis shot 5 of 6 from the field and made all three of his 3-point attempts in the second half.

The Hornets (2-1) shot 9 of 14 from 3-point range over the final 20 minutes, highlighted by four made triples in a four-minute stretch that saw UL’s lead balloon to 81-60 on Tharon Suggs’ 3.

Suggs and Luke Romeo (5 of 7 from 3-point range) each finished with 18 points.

T.C. Thacker (Amherst) had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Damon McDowell led the Battling Bishops (0-1) with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Randolph 47, Methodist 44

In Fayetteville, North Carolina, Kalyn Banks scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the WildCats (1-1) overcame a poor shooting performance to top the Monarchs (0-1) at the Riddle Center.

Randolph, which shot 33% from the field for the game, made five of its first seven shots in the fourth quarter and led 43-36 following Lindsey Marshall’s layup with 5:23 remaining.

But the WildCats’ inability to convert at the free-throw line — 4 of 14 for the game and 0 for 3 in the fourth quarter — allowed Methodist to tie the game at 43 with 2:03 remaining.

Yanessa Cabrera’s jumper with 1:40 left gave RC the lead for good, and Methodist went 1 of 4 from the charity stripe to close the game.

MU’s Tyzarea Alexander had 19 points and eight rebounds.

