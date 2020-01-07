Despite a poor shooting performance, being outrebounded and outscored in the paint by 10 points, Lynchburg women’s basketball did just enough in the fourth quarter to pull ahead of Guilford for a 50-46 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win Tuesday night at Turner Gymnasium.
The Hornets (7-5, 4-2 ODAC) hit just 19 field goals and shot 30.6% for the game, while Guilford was 38.5% from the floor. The visiting Quakers (7-4, 3-3 ODAC) also pulled down three more rebounds and had a 30-20 advantage in points in the paint.
But UL, when it mattered most, made its shots count, hitting 6 of 11 from the field down the stretch to pick up the win.
The teams were tied at 35-all heading into the fourth quarter, which featured two ties and three lead changes in the first 3½ minutes. With 6:46 left, though, Emily Elliott hit a 3-pointer to give UL the lead for good at 40-39.
The Hornets hit two more 3s in the game’s final minutes and led by as many as six points while Guilford went 1 of 9 from the floor, with its only other points in the last 6:46 coming at the free-throw line.
Elliott knocked down two shots from beyond the arc — where the Hornets went 7 for 29 (24.1%) — and finished with eight total points. Alissa Smalls had 11 points off the bench as the only Lynchburg player in double figures. Erin Green came up just shy of a double-double with nine points and 16 rebounds to go with five blocks.
Carisma Lynn led three Guilford players in double figures in scoring with 11 points. Miracle Walters had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Randolph 65, St. Mary’s (Md.) 41
Thanks to a big offensive night from Kalyn Banks and a defensive effort that held the visitors to just 13 made field goals, Randolph snapped a two-game skid, beating St. Mary’s (Md.) in a nonconference tilt at Giles Gymnasium.
The host WildCats (5-7) trailed at the end of the first quarter, then came back in the second to grab a one-point lead at the half. RC improved its shooting from 35.5% (11 for 31) in the first two quarters to 48.1% in the second half, though, to pull away.
Banks shot 7 of 14 from the floor and finished with 17 points, adding 14 rebounds, two assists and a steal while committing no turnovers.
The rest of the WildCats committed 20 turnovers, but St. Mary’s only turned those into nine points. The Seahawks (3-9), meanwhile, gave the ball away 21 times, which led to 15 Randolph points.
Randolph finished with a 48-35 rebounding margin and held St. Mary’s to 22.8% shooting (13 for 57) for the game.
Cameron O’Neil contributed 10 points off the bench for Randolph. Gina Seifert had a team-high 12 points for the Seahawks.
ACC men
No. 13 Louisville 74, Miami 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora scored 19 points including a critical layup with 5:21 remaining, and Darius Perry and Ryan McMahon followed with key baskets down the stretch to help Louisville pull away from Miami.
Louisville (12-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from consecutive losses to ranked foes, at Kentucky and at home to Florida State.
From staff and wire reports
The Cardinals led by 20 midway through the first half before the Hurricanes got within 11 at the break. Miami eventually whittled it down to 57-52 on Kameron McGusty’s two free throws with 5:37 left before Nwora’s layup provided a seven-point edge.
