From staff reports
In Danville, the University of Lynchburg men’s basketball team held Averett to a paltry 29.8% shooting from the field and 11.5% from 3-point range as it blew out the home Cougars, 61-42, at the Grant Center on Wednesday.
The Cougars made seven field goals and had 18 points in the first half, when Lynchburg built a nine-point lead. Averett (5-4) led for just 1 minute and 8 seconds, after Vince Contreras hit a layup for an early 4-3 lead.
But Tharon Suggs’ jumper with 14:37 left in the first half put Lynchburg (7-4) up for good.
The Hornets were 20 of 55 (36.4%) from the field and had four players in double figures, led by Suggs with 14. T.C. Thacker had a double-double for UL with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Contreras and Miles Pauldin each had eight points to lead Averett.
Randolph 71, Apprentice School 56
After putting together a poor shooting performance in the first half, Randolph turned things around in the second and completed the come-from-behind victory over Apprentice School at Frances and Don Giles Gymnasium.
The WildCats hit 11 of 39 (28.2%) from the floor in the first half and trailed 31-29 at halftime, then put together a 50% showing from the field in the final 20 minutes to pick up the win. RC went ahead 36-35 on Justin Dula’s free throw with 17:18 left in the game and led the rest of the way. Tyren Hairston’s layup at the five-minute mark gave RC an 11-point lead, and Apprentice (5-3) couldn’t ever cut the deficit to single digits again as it snapped a three-game win streak.
Apprentice shot 34.4% for the game, 28.6% from beyond the arc and 61.5% from the free-throw line, where Randolph (4-5) held a 17-8 edge in free throws made.
Corey Joyner led Apprentice with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Drew Walton had 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Dula finished with a double-double for Randolph with 13 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
FIELD HOCKEY
UL’s Lerro, Brown named All-Americans
University of Lynchburg juniors Jackie Lerro and Alexis Brown joined elite company Wednesday when they were named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s Division III All-America teams.
Lerro, a forward, and Brown, a defender, picked up second-team and third-team honors, respectively, joining the All-America lists that include 48 total players.
Lerro’s postseason accolades this year also include Old Dominion Athletic Conference offensive player of the year and an all-region honor, the third of her career.
Brown also was named a first-team all-region member and a first-team all-ODAC member.
Wednesday’s national accolades marked the first time since 1981 two Lynchburg players have been named All-Americans in the same season.
Brown and Lerro were part of a 2019 Lynchburg team that advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament, a feat only accomplished four other times in program history. The Hornets picked up a second straight ODAC title and went 20-4, becoming the third Lynchburg field hockey team to reach the 20-win mark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.