In Danville, the University of Lynchburg men’s basketball team held Averett to a paltry 29.8% shooting from the field and 11.5% from 3-point range as it blew out the home Cougars, 61-42, at the Grant Center on Wednesday.

The Cougars made seven field goals and had 18 points in the first half, when Lynchburg built a nine-point lead. Averett (5-4) led for just 1 minute and 8 seconds, after Vince Contreras hit a layup for an early 4-3 lead.

But Tharon Suggs’ jumper with 14:37 left in the first half put Lynchburg (7-4) up for good.

The Hornets were 20 of 55 (36.4%) from the field and had four players in double figures, led by Suggs with 14. T.C. Thacker had a double-double for UL with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Contreras and Miles Pauldin each had eight points to lead Averett.

Randolph 71, Apprentice School 56

After putting together a poor shooting performance in the first half, Randolph turned things around in the second and completed the come-from-behind victory over Apprentice School at Frances and Don Giles Gymnasium.

The WildCats hit 11 of 39 (28.2%) from the floor in the first half and trailed 31-29 at halftime, then put together a 50% showing from the field in the final 20 minutes to pick up the win. RC went ahead 36-35 on Justin Dula’s free throw with 17:18 left in the game and led the rest of the way. Tyren Hairston’s layup at the five-minute mark gave RC an 11-point lead, and Apprentice (5-3) couldn’t ever cut the deficit to single digits again as it snapped a three-game win streak.

Apprentice shot 34.4% for the game, 28.6% from beyond the arc and 61.5% from the free-throw line, where Randolph (4-5) held a 17-8 edge in free throws made.

Corey Joyner led Apprentice with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Drew Walton had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Dula finished with a double-double for Randolph with 13 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

FIELD HOCKEY

UL’s Lerro, Brown named All-Americans

University of Lynchburg juniors Jackie Lerro and Alexis Brown joined elite company Wednesday when they were named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s Division III All-America teams.

Lerro, a forward, and Brown, a defender, picked up second-team and third-team honors, respectively, joining the All-America lists that include 48 total players.

Lerro’s postseason accolades this year also include Old Dominion Athletic Conference offensive player of the year and an all-region honor, the third of her career.

Brown also was named a first-team all-region member and a first-team all-ODAC member.

Wednesday’s national accolades marked the first time since 1981 two Lynchburg players have been named All-Americans in the same season.

Brown and Lerro were part of a 2019 Lynchburg team that advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament, a feat only accomplished four other times in program history. The Hornets picked up a second straight ODAC title and went 20-4, becoming the third Lynchburg field hockey team to reach the 20-win mark.

