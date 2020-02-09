In Greensboro, North Carolina, Lynchburg's men's and women's swimming programs capped their first seasons in nearly half a century with fourth-place team finishes at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships at Greensboro Aquatic Center.
On the men's side, the Hornets had 395 points, finishing 37 points behind third-place Randolph-Macon and 179 points ahead of fifth-place Hampden-Sydney. Washington and Lee won the men's and women's titles by a wide margin.
The UL women tallied 297.5 points for a nearly 63-point margin over fifth-place Bridgewater. R-MC was third with 560.5 points.
Lynchburg's Parker Hayungs was named the men's rookie of the meet thanks to performances over the four-day meet that yielded 45 points. He was one of eight UL swimmers to earn All-ODAC honors as a first-team member. Claire Galloway was the lone first-team honoree on the women's side for UL.
Randolph's men's team was sixth with 177 points, while the women were ninth with 98 points.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 4, Ole Miss 2
In Clearwater, Florida, Liberty fell behind early but climbed out of the hole and held off No. 21 Ole Miss on Sunday in the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic at Clearwater's Eddie C. Moore Complex.
Ole Miss struck first with two runs in the first, but Liberty answered in the third inning, when it took the lead for good on Kara Canetto's RBI double.
The Flames (1-4) scored three times in the third, with Autumn Bishop hitting an RBI triple and Amber Bishop (2 for 3) providing the game-tying RBI single before Canetto's hit.
Gaby Ruiz provided an insurance run on her single in the fifth.
Ole Miss outhit LU 10-6, with Abby Latham and Amanda Roth recording two hits apiece.
Karlie Keeney notched her first career win in the circle after allowing two runs on eight hits, striking out one and walking one in her complete-game showing.
Ole Miss starter Savannah Diederich (0-2) took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.