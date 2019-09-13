Luke Mega scored twice and the Lynchburg men’s soccer team held off 13th-ranked Oglethorpe’s late rally to claim a 2-1 victory Friday night at Shellenberger Field.

Mega scored in the 20th and the 81st minutes to put the Hornets (3-2) ahead 2-0. The Stormy Petrels (4-1) cut the deficit in half on Josh Bronstorph’s goal in the 86th minute, and nearly evened the score two minutes later, but Kyle Gallagher’s acrobatic third save preserved the victory.

VOLLEYBALL

Liberty 3, Idaho State 0

In Pullman, Washington, Amelia Johnson had 13 kills and 13 digs, Hannah Morris added 34 assists, and the Flames swept the Bengals by scores of 25-22, 25-21, 25-23 at Washington State’s Bohler Gym.

The Flames (5-3) opened the Cougar Challenge with a 3-0 loss (25-22, 25-9, 25-18) to UT Arlington. UTA outhit the Flames .382 to .140. Johnson led LU with 11 kills and Morris added a match-high 24 assists.

