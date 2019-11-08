In Hampden-Sydney, Lynchburg and the host Tigers once again went to double overtime Friday, but this time — after a penalty kick shootout — the Hornets came out on top.
Thanks to two huge saves from goalkeeper Kyle Gallagher in the shootout, No. 4 seed Lynchburg (10-4-5) earned a spot in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament championship. The Hornets played to a 2-2 draw with top-seeded H-SC (13-6-1) in Friday’s semifinals but move on courtesy of a 4-3 edge in penalty kicks.
In the shootout, each team buried its first shot, but Gallagher came up big after that. The 6-foot-4 junior keeper perfectly anticipated H-SC’s next two shots and made diving stops.
H-SC’s hopes were still alive when Kenny Robles’ PK, Lynchburg’s fourth, hit the crossbar. But with H-SC needing a save to force a sixth shot in the shootout, UL’s experienced senior Michael Lyons calmly netted his chance to cause the rest of his teammates on the sideline and at midfield to erupt in jubilation.
Before the shootout, Lynchburg had gone to double overtime for a sixth time this season. But postseason rules meant the game couldn’t remain tied, and Lynchburg took advantage.
UL will head back to the ODAC championship game for the first time in two years after being upset in the semifinals last season. The Hornets will take on No. 2 seed Washington and Lee at 6 p.m. today at H-SC as they aim to secure their 17th conference title and NCAA Tournament appearance.
W&L beat Roanoke 2-1 in the other semifinal Friday. Lynchburg played W&L to a 0-0 draw in double overtime in what was considered a nonconference match on Sept. 25, but then fell to the Generals, 4-0, in the conference matchup Oct. 16.
North Florida 3, Liberty 2
In Fort Myers, Florida, a late goal in regulation and a foul in the box in overtime led to Liberty’s undoing in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinals held at Florida Gulf Coast, where the sixth-seeded Flames fell to third-seeded North Florida.
Zane Bubb scored for UNF with just 61 seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 2-2 and force overtime. Jake Hawker, who recorded an assist on the tying goal, delivered the game-winning penalty kick goal with just over a minute left in the first overtime.
The Ospreys (6-7-2) also scored a goal in the 88th minute to cut into the Flames’ lead. Liberty (5-13) scored the game’s first goal in the fourth minute and led for more than 85 minutes before UNF’s game-tying score that was part of the improbable comeback.
Bryaden Borutskie and Tyler Welch each scored in the first half to give the Flames a 2-0 halftime lead.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg 3, Roanoke 0
Lynchburg field hockey extended its win streak over Roanoke to 22 straight games as part of a string that is now 15-plus years old, beating the Maroons in the semifinals of the ODAC tournament at Shellenberger Field.
The top-seeded Hornets (17-3), who got goals from Maggie Chiappazzi and Jackie Lerro in the first half, and another from Lerro four minutes into the third quarter, punched their spot in the championship game for the third straight season.
UL, ranked 18th in the nation, doubled up Roanoke in shots (15-8). Fifth-seeded Roanoke (12-8) held a slim advantage, 7-5, in penalty corners but couldn’t make any of them count.
Lynchburg, now riding a 12-game win streak, will play No. 2 seed Shenandoah today at 6 p.m. at Shellenberger Field with a second straight conference title (and 20th overall) on the line. With a win, Lynchburg also would punch a spot in the national tournament for the second straight year and 21st season overall.
UL beat Shenandoah, which took down No. 3 Washington and Lee 2-1 in the other semifinal Friday, in overtime in the teams’ regular-season matchup and won the previous meeting — in last year’s ODAC title game.
Old Dominion 3, Liberty 1
In Hamden, Connecticut, Riley Taylor’s goal with less than three minutes to go until the intermission gave second-seeded Old Dominion the lead for good in a win over No. 3 seed Liberty in the Big East tournament semifinals held at Quinnipiac.
Lizzie Hamlet scored Liberty’s lone goal in the 19th minute off an assist from Big East freshman of the year Daniella Rhodes to tie the game at 1-1, but the Flames never pulled ahead.
ODU (11-6), ranked 19th in the nation, tallied 11 shots and gave up eight to LU (10-8), ranked 18th.
With the loss, Liberty will not appear in the tournament championship game for the first time since joining the Big East in 2016.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Lynchburg 87, Albertus Magnus 78
In Frederick, Maryland, Lynchburg and Albertus Mangus were locked in a tight battle midway through the second half, but UL pulled ahead with just over five minutes to go and spaced out the lead down the stretch to win its season opener in the MMI Tip-Off Tournament at Hood College.
Tharon Suggs knocked down a 3-pointer with 5:15 to go to give the Hornets (1-0) a 72-70 lead, and the Hornets — thanks to more production from Suggs along with a couple layups from Amherst grad T.C. Thacker and good free-throw shooting by Chance Greene, outscored AMC 15-8 through the rest of the game.
Lynchburg shot 49.2 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3-point range, knocking down 9 of 22 from beyond the arc. The Hornets also pulled down 51 rebounds to AMC’s 34, but committed 25 turnovers.
Thacker tallied 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting, and Greene and Suggs each chipped in 19. Marquan Watson led AMC (0-1) with 16 points off the bench.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ETSU 63, Liberty 62
East Tennessee State guard Erica Haynes-Overton drove into the paint and delivered a pass between two Liberty defenders to a wide-open Shynia Jackson for the go-ahead layup with 1.6 seconds left to lift the Buccaneers to a come-from-behind victory over the Flames at the Vines Center.
ETSU (1-1) trailed 53-42 with 7:44 remaining in the fourth quarter and finished the game making its final seven shots and scoring 21 of the game’s final 30 points.
“We let this one slip out of our hands,” Liberty coach Carey Green said in his postgame radio interview.
Haynes-Overton led all scorers with 23 points on 7-of-16 shooting. Jackson added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Bridgette Rettstatt had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Flames (1-1). Ria Gulley added 14 points and three steals.
Liberty committed five turnovers and shot 1 of 4 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve got to be better than that,” Green said. “ … We’ve got to learn from these things.”
From staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.