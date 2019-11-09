In Hampden-Sydney, Lynchburg men's soccer's season came to an end in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament championship, where they fell to Washington and Lee, 1-0, at host site Hampden-Sydney.
For more than 80 minutes, neither team could break through for a goal, but Harris Salom came up with the ball in a scrum in front of the goal and buried the close-range shot to ultimately give Washington and Lee the win.
Fourth-seeded Lynchburg (9-5-6) had its scoring chances in the first half, including three shots on goal in a span of six minutes. UL held a 10-4 advantage in shots at the half, but second-seeded W&L (14-2-3) flipped the script in the final 45 minutes, taking 13 shots to Lynchburg's four.
Generals goalkeeper Michael Nyc recorded 11 saves, while Lynchburg's Kyle Gallagher had five.
UL went 0-2-1 against W&L on the season.
Lynchburg, which has played in three of the past four ODAC title matches, moved to 6-3 all-time in ODAC championships. The Hornets' last conference title came in 2017.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Hood 75, Lynchburg 62
In Frederick, Maryland, Mason Wang scored 34 points, and host program Hood College knocked down 26 of 29 free throws to glide past Lynchburg in the MMI Tip-Off Tournament.
Hood (2-0) and Lynchburg (1-1) played an even game from the field, with UL hitting 24 of 63 shots (38.1%) and Hood knocking down 21 of 54 (38.9%). But the free-throw line was the huge difference in the game.
The Blazers went 89.7% from the line, where they got 21 more points than Lynchburg. The Hornets, who committed 22 fouls, went just 5 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Wang knocked down half of his shots from the field, scoring nine points on three 3s and 10 more points from inside the arc, and went 15 of 16 from the charity stripe.
Reggie Davis had a team-high 12 points off the bench for the Hornets, who had 19 assists on 24 baskets.
Greensboro 76, Randolph 63
Randolph held a slim halftime lead, and the game remained close for the next 10 minutes, but Greensboro outscored the WildCats 24-11 over the final nine-plus minutes to earn the win at Frances and Don Giles Gymnasium.
RC went 6 for 20 from the field and turned the ball over six times in the final 9:11. The WildCats (0-1) shot 31.9% from the field and 18.5% from 3-point range. Greensboro (1-0) outrebounded RC 59-46.
Justin Dula had a team-high 14 points to go with 10 rebounds for RC.
Five Greensboro players finished with double-figure scoring totals, with Kevon Meertins leading the way with 16 points. Michael Phifer chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Eric Peaks Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Greensboro.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Meredith 63, Randolph 50
Randolph shot just 29% from the field and gave up a halftime lead in a season-opening loss to Meredith at Frances and Don Giles Gymnasium.
The WildCats (0-1) trailed by just one point heading into the fourth quarter and stayed within one possession of Meredith (1-0) through the first four minutes of the frame. But after Lindsey Bell hit a layup with 5:40 left to put the Avenging Angles up five, RC managed to score just three more points the rest of the game.
Randolph went 1 for 6 from the field and 1 for 2 from the line over the final 5 1/2 minutes and turned the ball over twice to give Meredith the win.
Kalyn Banks led the WildCats with 13 points and eight rebounds. Lanaysia Gonzalez chipped in 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting.
Four players scored in double figures for Meredith, including Katie Perko with a game-high 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting. She also pulled down 13 rebounds. Bell also had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.