Nick Morgan’s 20-yard bullet found the upper right corner of the goal in the first half Saturday, giving Lynchburg men’s soccer the only goal it needed in a 1-0 victory over Maryville (Tennessee) at Shellenberger Field.
Morgan scored the goal in the 28th minute off an assist from Ayat Mohamed. UL outshot Maryville 10-6 and had two shots on goal.
The bounceback victory marked the first win of the season for the No. 22 Hornets, who opened with a loss for the first time since 2015. The loss for Maryville (2-1) marked its first of the year.
Averett 3, Randolph 0
Randolph had plenty of opportunities but couldn’t ever find the back of the net, while Averett made the most of its shots to pick up the win at WildCat Stadium and leave the WildCats still in search of their first victory.
Averett had seven shots in the first half to Randolph’s five, but the WildCats (0-3-1) upped the pressure in the second half to outshoot the Cougars 8-1 in the final 45 minutes. Averett (1-3) had six total shots on goal to Randolph’s four.
Three players scored for Averett (1-3), with Patrick Miller finishing off a pass from Kellen Fees in the 11th minute to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead and the only goal they needed. Johnny Kummander scored an unassisted goal about 4½ minutes later, and Owen Story sunk a penalty kick in the 51st minute to cap the scoring.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Lynchburg 2, Maryville 1
Despite outshooting Maryville (Tennessee) 5-1 in the first 26 minutes, the Hornets allowed Maryville to strike first in the teams’ Shellenberger Classic matchup on Shellenberger Field. But after that, Lynchburg found an answer, shutting out Maryville (2-1) the rest of the way, netting the equalizer a minute later and scoring the game-winner in the 66th minute.
Georgie Duggan tied the game off an assist from Madalyn Amos in the 28th minute, and Sarah Barnes finished off a pass from Taylor Stevens 20 minutes into the second half to cap the scoring.
The 20th-ranked Hornets (2-1) outshot Maryville 10-5 in the second half and 17-7 overall, putting nine of those 17 shots on goal. Lynchburg also had seven corners to Maryville’s 1.
Taylor Frizen opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 27th minute that put Maryville up 1-0.
Randolph 0, Marymount 0
Marymount outshot Randolph 15-6 and put nine shots on goal, but the WildCats held them off for a 0-0 double-overtime draw at WildCat Stadium.
Zoe Waring had nine saves for Randolph (1-1-1), which had three shots on goal of its own but couldn’t make any of them count. Three of Randolph’s nine total shots came in the two overtime periods, while Marymount had none after regulation.
Christendom 1, Sweet Briar 0
In Front Royal, Christendom (2-1) peppered Sweet Briar with shots all afternoon and made one count in the 40th minute on its way to a shutout of the Vixens.
Christine McLaughlin, who had 12 of Christendom’s 28 shots, scored off an assist from Anna Solitario to put her team up for good. Sweet Briar (0-3), meanwhile, had just two shots, neither of which was on frame.
FIELD HOCKEY
Alvernia 3, Lynchburg 2
In Reading, Pennsylvania, Lynchburg came back from a 2-0 deficit after the first quarter and forced two overtimes, but the Hornets missed three of their four shots in the shootout in a loss to Alvernia.
In the shootout, Lynchburg (1-1) missed its first two shots, then stayed alive on Emily Dudley’s make on the team’s third attempt. But after Brianna Buckley netted a third goal in the shootout for Alvernia, Lynchburg, behind 2-1 on makes, missed its fourth attempt to seal the win for Alvernia (3-1).
Alvernia scored its two goals in regulation less than two minutes apart in the first period, Kessa Romero answered in the second quarter for Lynchburg, and Dudley tied it with a goal in the 49th minute. Neither Lynchburg nor Alvernia scored in the overtime periods.
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, Elon 0
Liberty hit a season-best .461 in an easy, three-set victory over Elon (1-4) in the Liberty Invitational at the Vines Center.
The Flames earned a 25-12 win in the first set and followed with 25-15 and 25-12 victories in the next two.
Liberty 3, Virginia Tech 1
In their second game of the day in the Liberty Invitational, the host Flames fell behind by dropping a tight first set to Virginia Tech, but stormed back to win the next three to take down the Atlantic Coast Conference foe.
Virginia Tech (3-3) eked out a 25-23 win in Set 1, but Liberty (2-2) won the second, third and fourth sets by scores of 25-22, 25-15 and 25-22. The Flames had 11 aces and 11 blocks in the match to go with 57 kills and 74 digs, outpacing Tech in all four categories.
Randolph 3, North Carolina Wesleyan 1
In Salem, Randolph dropped a tight first set by two points, but then went on to win the next three to beat North Carolina Wesleyan in the Roanoke College Maroon Classic at the Cregger Center.
Wesleyan (1-4) grabbed a first-set 25-23 victory, and Randolph won the remaining sets by scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-19.
Randolph 3, Mary Baldwin 1
In its second game of the day in the Maroon Classic, Randolph snuck away with a win a tight first set, went up 2-0 after two sets, and then made up for a loss in the third set with an easy victory in the fourth to beat Mary Baldwin.
The WildCats (4-2) won their sets by scores of 25-23, 25-17 and 25-15 and surrendered the one set to Mary Baldwin (1-7) 25-22.
Lynchburg 3, Gallaudet 0
In Washington, D.C., Lynchburg picked up its first of two victories on the day against Gallaudet (0-7), beating the host team in three sets in the Gallaudet Tournament at the Field House.
The Hornets won by scores of 25-12, 26-24 and 25-22.
Lynchburg 3, Washington College 0
After ekeing out a 25-23 win in Set 1, Lynchburg (7-1) took control in the next two sets, winning 25-18 and 25-15 in a sweep of Washington College (2-4) in the Hornets’ second game of the day in the Gallaudet Tournament.
CROSS COUNTRY
Liberty sweeps men’s and women’s team, individual titles at FGCU Invitational
In Fort Myers, Florida, Liberty captured both the men’s and women’s titles thanks to 1-2-3 finishes among individuals on each side in the FGCU Invitational at the school’s 5K Buckingham Course.
LU’s Adelyn Ackley cruised to a 57-second victory among individuals on the women’s side, finishing in 17:42.27. The Flames, who grabbed the top four spots, captured 27 of the top 28 times in a field with 37 total finishers. The Liberty women won with 16 points while South Florida was second with 64 points.
On the men’s side, Liberty bested Stetson by 17 points (25 to the Hatters’ 42) to win the team title. Felix Kandie took the top individual spot with a 26:41.89, finishing just ahead of teammates Ryan Drew, who was second in 26:45.07, and Joe Spitzer, who was third with a 26:45.11. LU runners also finished ninth, 10th, 12th, 14th, 17th and 23rd in a field of 29 total finishers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.