Lynchburg men’s soccer brought an end to a a five-game winless stretch Wednesday at Shellenberger Field, beating Randolph-Macon 4-0 to pick up its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory.
It took 21-plus minutes for the Hornets (4-3-4, 1-0-1 ODAC) to get on the board, but Jack Ashby’s goal proved to be the only one they needed in the victory, their first since a 2-1 win over No. 13 Oglethorpe on Sept. 13.
Ashby’s score gave Lynchburg’s its first lead in 560 minutes of game time, which included four double-overtime ties and a one-goal loss.
Luke Mega put UL up 2-0 less than four minutes later, and Ben Mackey scored each of the last two goals for the UL, the first on a penalty and the second on a bullet from just outside the 18-yard box.
Lynchburg outshot Randolph-Macon (4-6, 0-3) 18-8. The Hornets’ four-goal win marked their largest goal differential since a 10-0 victory over Regent on Sept. 8 and the only other game in which they scored more than two goals.
Washington and Lee 2, Randolph 0
Oliver Dolberg scored in the 13th minute, Nick St. Pierre added an insurance goal in the 85th minute, and the Generals (9-1-2, 3-0 ODAC) defeated the WildCats (6-5-1, 1-2) at WildCat Stadium.
W&L’s Michael Nyc recorded four saves for the shutout, while RC’s Erick Cortez-Martinez stopped five shots.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg 2, Roanoke 0
In Salem, Emily Dudley scored twice, and the 20th-ranked Hornets (9-3, 2-0 ODAC) used suffocating defense to defeat the Maroons (7-5, 0-2) at Kerr Stadium.
Dudley only took two shots and made them both count. She was assisted by Jackie Lerro in the third minute, and then took a pass from Maggie Chiappazzi in the 44th minute and tipped it in for her second goal.
Roanoke finished with seven shots, but none on goal against UL’s Laurel Nicks.
VOLLEYBALL
Lynchburg 3, Hollins 0
Sydney Frink had 18 kills and 11 digs, and Erin Farina added 19 assists, nine digs and five aces as the Hornets (13-6) claimed a 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 victory over Hollins (12-10) at Turner Gymnasium.
Lauren Stanford led UL with 19 digs, and Alexis Davies-Hackenberg finished with 17 assists and five digs.
Kenna Esquibel led Hollins with nine kills and nine digs.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Bridgewater 6, Sweet Briar 0
In Sweet Briar, six different players scored goals for the Eagles (5-5-2, 1-2 ODAC), and the Vixens (0-9, 0-3) allowed five second-half goals at SBC Soccer Field.
From staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.