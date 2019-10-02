In Bridgewater, Lynchburg men's soccer scored for the first time in more than 440 minutes of game time, but two goals weren't enough to take down the home Eagles in a 2-2 draw at Bridgewater Soccer Complex.
The Hornets fell behind early thanks to Canandez Long's goal in the third minute and were in another hole, 2-1, later in the half after Leo Alcantara's goal in the 19th minute. Both times, though, Lynchburg (3-3-4) answered.
Jack Ashby pulled UL even with Bridgewater (2-7-1) in the 12th minute off an assist from Joey Daly. Carter Averett delivered another equalizer in the 32nd minute off Michael Lyons' free kick to cap the scoring.
The Hornets have only allowed two goals or more two other times, on Sept. 11 against Mary Washington (a 2-0 loss) and against Roanoke to open the season (a 4-1 defeat). Long's goal marked the first they'd allowed in more than 227 minutes.
Lynchburg finished with advantages in shots, 23-10, and corner kicks, 10-2, but couldn't break through for its first win since Sept. 13.
The Hornets have tied three straight matches and four of their last five. The streak of three consecutive draws is the longest in coach Chris Yeager's tenure, which began in 2002.
Since Yeager came to the Hill City, Lynchburg hasn't ever played as many double-overtime, 110-minute contests in so short a span. The Hornets in 2015 and 2012 played four double-overtime games in a seven-game span.
Lynchburg recorded four double-overtime games five times in Yeager's time at the helm and have only played such long-lasting games more times in a season twice, in 2009 and 2008 (five times each year).
VOLLEYBALL
Randolph 3, Lynchburg 2
Randolph dropped a tight first set to Lynchburg and went down 2-1 after the third set at Giles Gymnasium, but the WildCats didn't go away and came back for their first victory over the Hornets in four years.
RC (9-7, 4-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference), after going back and forth with Lynchburg (10-6, 2-3 ODAC) in the first four sets, ran away with the match-deciding fifth, which featured the largest margin of victory all night. The WildCats won by scores of 24-26, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23 and 15-8.
Syndey Frink had a game-high 17 kills for Lynchburg but committed 13 attack errors. Teammate Lauren Stanford tallied a match-high 30 digs. Mackenzie Ambrose led Randolph with 14 kills and 14 digs.
Randolph's win was the first over Lynchburg since a 3-2 victory on Oct. 28, 2015. The WildCats are now 9-43 all-time against the Hornets.
