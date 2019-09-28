For the second time in a week, 110 minutes wasn’t enough time to determine a winner in a battle of two of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s top men’s soccer teams.
In the rematch of the teams’ first game of the season, Lynchburg and Roanoke fought to a 0-0 double-overtime draw in Salem.
While Roanoke (7-0-2, 0-0-1) walked away with a lopsided 4-1 win in the meeting earlier in the year — and handed Lynchburg its worst defeat since 2014 and first loss to the Maroons since 2015 — Saturday’s contest was much more even. Roanoke tallied 20 shots to Lynchburg’s 19 and seven shots on goal to UL’s five. Kyle Gallagher had six saves for UL (3-3-1, 0-0-1).
Saturday’s 110-minute draw followed a Wednesday contest for the Hornets that ended the same way, that one a scoreless, double-overtime draw against Washington and Lee. It marked the third such result in UL’s last four contests, a stretch that also included a 1-0 loss. The Hornets’ last win came on Sept. 13.
Randolph 4, Shenandoah 1
Hector Colon scored with 18 minutes left at WildCat Stadium to cut Shenandoah’s deficit to 2-1, but the host WildCats squashed all chances of a comeback by tacking on two late goals to secure a win in the teams’ ODAC opener.
Four players scored for Randolph (6-3-1, 1-0 ODAC), which has won six straight games after opening the season with three losses. The win streak marks the longest for the WildCats since 2013.
Noah Carney and Daniel Over netted goals in the 47th and 60th minutes, respectively, to give RC a 2-0 lead before Colon’s goal for Shenandoah (4-5, 0-1). Gabe Krueger and Niles Brown each scored goals next to put the game away, finding the back of the net 36 seconds apart in the 89th and 90th minutes.
NJIT 3, Liberty 0
In Newark, New Jersey, Liberty fell behind early and couldn’t climb back, dropping an Atlantic Sun Conference match to NJIT.
Thomas Radon scored twice for the Highlanders (3-3-1, 1-1 A-Sun), netting the game’s first goal in the 11th minute and capping the scoring in the 89th minute by finishing off a pass from Regsan Watkins.
Liberty (3-6, 0-2) had eight shots while NJIT tallied 15. The loss wrapped up a three-game road swing for the Flames in which they went 0-3.
Women’s soccer
Washington and Lee 3, Lynchburg 0
In Lexington, Lynchburg got off to a rocky start in conference play, coming out on the wrong end of a shutout for the second time this season.
Washington and Lee (8-0-1, 1-0 ODAC) picked up its first goal in the 12th minute, courtesy of Laney Smith, then tacked on two more goals in the second half.
The loss for Lynchburg (4-3-1, 0-1) marked just its sixth defeat in conference play since 2010.
Shenandoah 4, Randolph 1
Following Emma Librizzi’s goal in the eighth minute for Shenandoah, Sara Bane netted the equalizer six minutes later, but it wasn’t enough, as the WildCats fell in their ODAC opener at WildCat Stadium.
Alison Spaziani scored the eventual game-winner 78 seconds later, and Maiya Pencile capped the scoring with a goal in the 41st minute to bring the final score to 4-1.
Shenandoah (7-3, 2-0) peppered Randolph (4-2-2, 0-1) with shots all night, recording 39 shots — including 22 on goal — to the WildCats’ six.
Guilford 8, Sweet Briar 0
In Greensboro, North Carolina, Sweet Briar dropped its seventh straight match to open the season, falling to Guilford in the teams’ ODAC opener.
Taylor Rumrill finished off a pass from Sydney Moss in the game’s fourth minute to give the Quakers (4-4-1, 1-0 ODAC) the only goal they needed. From there, Guilford scored in spurts, finding the back of the net twice in a span of less than three minutes in the middle of the first half, netting two more goals in the 44th and 47th minutes and piling on three scores in an eight-minute span toward the end of the game.
Sweet Briar (0-7, 0-1) didn’t record a single shot, while Guilford had 51 including 31 on goal. The Vixens have yet to score a goal this season.
Volleyball
Liberty 3, Jacksonville 0
Liberty continued its hot start in A-Sun Conference play against visiting Jacksonville, downing the Dolphins (4-11, 1-1 A-Sun) in three sets to pick up its second straight sweep.
The Flames (9-5, 2-0) won 25-15, 25-21 and 25-23. Amelia Johnson led all players with 18 kills, and Macy Phillips had 19 digs.
LU ran its overall win streak to four matches and has now won 11 straight games at the Vines Center.
Shenandoah 3, Randolph 1
In Salem, Randolph won the first set, but then dropped the next three in a loss to Shenandoah (5-12, 1-4 ODAC).
The WildCats captured a 25-20 victory to start the match, then fell 25-18, 25-15 and 25-15 in the next three sets. Mackenzie Ambrose led Randolph with 12 kills and 13 digs for a double-double.
Randolph 3, Hollins 0
The WildCats bounced back in their second match of the day behind another impressive performance from Ambrose, sweeping Hollins (11-8, 1-4).
The WildCats (8-7, 3-3) won 25-21, 25-18, 25-16 and got another double-double from Ambrose (13 kills, 12 digs). Taylor Webb had 33 assists.
Lynchburg 3, Roanoke 1
In Salem, Lynchburg fell behind in its first match of the day but bounced back to beat Roanoke and capture its first win in ODAC play.
Roanoke (7-8, 1-3 ODAC) claimed the first set, 25-21, but the Hornets took the next three, 25-19, 25-14 and 26-24.
Sydney Frink tallied 18 kills and 12 digs. Alexis Davies-Hackenberg tallied 24 of her 50 assists on the day in the match and added 11 digs against Roaonke to record her first double-double of the year.
Lynchburg 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
Davies-Hackenberg built on the momentum of the Hornets’ win against Roanoke to power UL to its second win of the day against Eastern Mennonite (8-6, 1-3 ODAC), this one a three-set sweep.
The Hornets won 25-16, 26-22 and 25-23. Frink had a double-double with 20 kills and 11 digs for UL (10-5, 2-2).
Field hockey
York 1, Lynchburg 0
Despite outshooting visiting York at Shellenberger Field, Lynchburg suffered its second shutout of the season.
Abby Piotrowski scored the game’s lone goal six minutes in off an assist from Sam Collis.
The Hornets (5-3) outshot the Spartans (5-4) 12-0.
Women’s golf
Sweet Briar’s Kuleba 30th after Day 1 of R-MC invite
In Ashland, Sweet Briar sophomore Annika Kuleba sits in 30th after Day 1 of the Randolph-Macon Fall Invitational at Hanover Country Club.
Kuleba, playing as an individual for SBC, shot a 105 and sits 25 shots back of individual leader Casey Oppenheimer, from Stevenson.
The second and final round of the tournament is set for today.
Local golf
Tinsley tied for first at VSGA Mid-Am
In Glen Allen, Amherst native Marshall Tinsley posted a tournament-best 6-under 66 in the second round of the VSGA Mid-Amateur Championship to climb a spot on the leaderboard and into a tie for first at The Dominion Club.
Steve Serrao, who was alone in first following Friday’s first round, posted a 3-under 69 Saturday. He and Tinsley are two strokes clear of Jordan Utley and Kyle Martin heading into today’s final round.
Tinsley went bogey-free in the second round, which he finished with three consecutive birdies.
Adam Marshall (Appomattox) is alone in 32nd with an aggregate 6-over 150 after he shot an even-par 72 on Saturday. Allen Clarke (Forest) currently sits in a four-way tie for 33rd with an aggregate 7-over 151. Ray Viscusi (Lynchburg) shot an 8-over 80 Saturday and did not make the cut for today’s final round.
From staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.