In Newport News, Christopher Newport men's soccer outshot Lynchburg 16-4 and recorded five shots in 20 minutes of extra time Wednesday, but the Captains couldn't ever find the back of the net in a game that ended in a 0-0 draw.
Coming off a victory over No. 13 Oglethorpe, Lynchburg couldn't put together many quality opportunities to break into the scoring column in the double-overtime tie, its first of the season. The Hornets (3-2-1) had just two shots in the first half, and recorded one more shot each in the second half and first overtime.
Instead, Lynchburg's defense was tested often.
CNU (3-1-2) nearly scored the golden goal in the 95th minute, but Michael Wilson's strike with his left foot hooked just to the left of the goal.
In the second overtime, Wilson had another chance when he got past a couple defenders and took a shot a few yards in front of the goal. But Lynchburg's back line recovered to knock away the shot before goalkeeper Kyle Gallagher could fall on the ball amid a scrum in the box.
Gallagher made another big save two minutes later, when he punched Ethan Larson's header over the crossbar. CNU couldn't capitalize on the ensuing corner kick.
Gallagher finished with three saves, while CNU's Justin Piercy had three.
Randolph 9, Mid-Atlantic Christian 0
Less than two minutes elapsed before Randolph found the back of the net, and the WildCats scored twice more in the next four minutes en route to a blowout victory over Mid-Atlantic Christian at WildCat Stadium.
Randolph, which picked up its third straight victory, scored seven times in the first half, never giving Mid-Atlantic Christian a chance to climb back into the game.
Gabe Krueger finished with a hat trick for Randolph (3-3-1), scoring two of his three goals in the first six minutes.
Ashton Poythress also had two goals for RC, which outshot MACU (2-6) 28-1. Randolph put 19 of those shots on goal.
In their past three wins, the WildCats have won by a combined 20 goals. Two games were decided by nine goals or more; the other was a 3-2 overtime victory.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Wilson 2, Sweet Briar 0
In Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Sweet Briar gave up 23 shots and didn't record a single attempt of its own in a shutout loss to Wilson (4-2).
Noemi Regan put Wilson up for good when she finished off a pass from Nora Hardman in the 13th minute, and Danielle Stafford capped the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 32nd minute.
The Vixens (0-4) have yet to record a goal or a win this season.
VOLLEYBALL
Averett 3, Lynchburg 1
In Danville, Lynchburg picked up a win in the first set at the E. Stuart James Grant Center, but Averett bounced back to win the next three and earn its third straight victory.
The Hornets took the tight first set, 25-21. Averett's set victories came by scores of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-17.
Sydney Frink had a game-high 18 kills for Lynchburg (7-3), while Zamyiah Mangum led the Cougars (3-7) with 16.
Randolph-Macon 3, Randolph 1
In Ashland, after dropping two lopsided sets to Randolph-Macon at Crenshaw Gym, Randolph won the third set to avoid the sweep, but the WildCats couldn't come all the way back in a loss to the Yellow Jackets.
Randolph-Macon (7-3) took the first two sets, 25-13 and 25-9, then wrapped up the match with a 25-17 win in Set 4. Randolph (5-4) took the third set 25-13.
