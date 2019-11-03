Michael Lyons assisted Abibi Osman's goal early in the game and later scored a goal of his own to lead Lynchburg past Randolph-Macon, 2-0, in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's soccer tournament quarterfinals Sunday at Shellenberger Field.
Osman put the Hornets (9-4-5) ahead in the 13th minute when he tracked down a loose ball in the box following Lyons' shot that was saved. Later, in the 83rd minute, Luke Mega crossed the ball into the box, where Lyons tracked it down and knocked it past the keeper.
Fourth-seeded Lynchburg outshot fifth-seeded R-MC 25-14. Kyle Gallagher had five saves for his seventh clean sheet of the year, recording two of the five back to back when he made a pair of spectacular stops on close-range shots in the 34th minute.
Randolph-Macon finished its season at 9-8, while Lynchburg moves on to face No. 1 Hampden-Sydney in the semifinals. That game is slated for 4 p.m. Friday at Hampden-Sydney.
Hampden-Sydney 2, Randolph 0
In Hampden-Sydney, a pair of Hampden-Sydney goals less than 2 1/2 minutes apart ended Randolph's season in the quarterfinals of the ODAC tournament at Hellmuth-Gibson Field.
Boyce Purdie opened the scoring in the 15th minute for top-seeded H-SC (13-5-1), and Jacob Mann added the insurance goal 2 minutes and 19 seconds later.
Randolph, the tournament's No. 8 seed that had won a first-round play-in game to reach the quarters, had 12 shots to H-SC's 14.
The WildCats wrap up their season with a 10-8-1 record.
FIELD HOCKEY
Duke 3, Liberty 2
Liberty took a 3-2 lead in the third quarter, but No. 4 Duke responded with two unanswered goals, including a game-winner in overtime, to take down the 18th-ranked Flames at Liberty Field Hockey Field.
Leah Crouse delivered a rocket from the right side of the field into the left side of the cage in extra time, less than four minutes into overtime to give Duke (13-6) the win.
Before that, Lexi Davidson tied things up at 2-2 with just three minutes left in regulation on a penalty stroke.
For Liberty (10-7), Mallory Fortenbaugh scored in the 26th minute to tie the game at 1-1, and Alivia Klopp put the Flames ahead, 2-1, when she tipped the ball in from the right post on a penalty corner.
Sunday's game served as the regular-season finale for LU, which will play next in the semifinals of the Big East tournament on Friday against Old Dominion. The Flames enter the four-team tournament, held at Quinnipiac, as the No. 3 seed, while ODU is the No. 2 seed.
Lynchburg 3, Wooster 1
In Wooster, Ohio, Lynchburg exploded out of the gate, scoring two goals in the game's first 7 1/2 minutes on its way to a victory over Wooster at John P. Papp Stadium.
The 19th-ranked Hornets (16-3) got a goal from Jackie Lerro in the sixth minute, then Maggie Chiappazzi made it 2-0 just over a minute and a half later. Kessa Romero capped the scoring for UL in the 39th minute before Wooster (5-12) finally got on the board in the 50th minute on a goal from Caitlyn O'Connor, but it was too little, too late.
UL coach Enza Steele earned her 600th career victory with the win.
The Hornets have won 11 straight — a streak that started back in mid-September — heading into the ODAC tournament, where they'll be the No. 1 seed and host for the semifinals and championship for the second straight year. They'll play either No. 5 Roanoke or No. 4 Randolph-Macon in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Shellenberger Field.
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, North Alabama 2
After relinquishing a 2-0 lead and letting North Alabama tie the match at 2-2, Liberty won a battle in the fifth set to capture an Atlantic Sun Conference victory at the Vines Center.
LU won the first two sets 25-15 and 25-18, but North Alabama (3-23, 1-11 ASUN) came back to win the next two tight sets, 26-24 and 25-22. Liberty (16-9, 9-4) then edged out the Lions 15-13 in the fifth set.
Amelia Johnson tallied a match-high 29 kills for LU, Macy Phillips had 22 digs, and Hannah Morris recorded a whopping 55 assists.
MEN'S GOLF
Liberty sixth in Ka'anapali Classic Collegiate
In Ka'anapali, Hawaii, Liberty posted the sixth-best round of the day at the Royal Ka'anapali Course but fell two spots as a team and finished sixth in the Ka'anapali Classic Collegiate thanks to stellar rounds from five other teams.
The Flames posted a 5-under 279 Sunday and finished with a 29-under 823 through three rounds, 16 shots behind team champion Oklahoma. Alexandre Fuchs was LU's best individual finisher after posting 3-under 68 Sunday and an aggregate 10-under 203 for a tie for 10th place.
EQUESTRIAN
Lynchburg IHSA seventh at UVa show
In Charlottesville, Lynchburg riders finished out their Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association fall season with a seventh-place showing at the University of Virginia's fall IHSA show.
The Hornets tallied eight points for a one-point margin over eighth-place Ferrum. Roanoke rounded out the eight-team field with six points, while host UVa took the team title with 38 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.