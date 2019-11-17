Lynchburg men’s basketball shot better than 50% from the field, had two players with more than 20 points and led the entire way in a 93-69 dismantling of Methodist on Sunday in the Wayne Proffitt Classic at Turner Gymnasium.
The Hornets (4-1) raced out to a big lead early and increased their advantage to double digits, at 25-13, on Luke Romeo’s 3-pointer with 9:24 left in the first half. They led by double digits the rest of the way.
Romeo had a game-high and career-high 23 points, 18 of which came from behind the arc, where he went 6 of 9. T.C. Thacker (Amherst) had 22 points for UL, which shot 53.6%, on 7-of-11 shooting. The Hornets went to the free-throw line 31 times and hit 25 of their attempts (80.6%).
Methodist (3-1) got 17 points from Dante Burden and shot 40.6% as a team.
VOLLEYBALL
Kennesaw State 3, Liberty 1
After dropping a marathon first set, Liberty won the second. But Kennesaw State responded with back-to-back wins in the third and fourth sets to take the match at the Vines Center on the Flames’ Senior Day.
Kennesaw State (20-8, 13-3 Atlantic Sun Conference) won by scores of 38-36, 20-25, 25-18 and 26-24.
Casey Godwin led LU (18-10, 11-5 Atlantic Sun) with 20 kills, Macy Phillips had 21 digs, and Hannah Morris recorded 48 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.