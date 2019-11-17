Lynchburg men’s basketball shot better than 50% from the field, had two players with more than 20 points and led the entire way in a 93-69 dismantling of Methodist on Sunday in the Wayne Proffitt Classic at Turner Gymnasium.

The Hornets (4-1) raced out to a big lead early and increased their advantage to double digits, at 25-13, on Luke Romeo’s 3-pointer with 9:24 left in the first half. They led by double digits the rest of the way.

Romeo had a game-high and career-high 23 points, 18 of which came from behind the arc, where he went 6 of 9. T.C. Thacker (Amherst) had 22 points for UL, which shot 53.6%, on 7-of-11 shooting. The Hornets went to the free-throw line 31 times and hit 25 of their attempts (80.6%).

Methodist (3-1) got 17 points from Dante Burden and shot 40.6% as a team.

VOLLEYBALL

Kennesaw State 3, Liberty 1

After dropping a marathon first set, Liberty won the second. But Kennesaw State responded with back-to-back wins in the third and fourth sets to take the match at the Vines Center on the Flames’ Senior Day.

Kennesaw State (20-8, 13-3 Atlantic Sun Conference) won by scores of 38-36, 20-25, 25-18 and 26-24.

Casey Godwin led LU (18-10, 11-5 Atlantic Sun) with 20 kills, Macy Phillips had 21 digs, and Hannah Morris recorded 48 assists.

