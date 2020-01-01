Lynchburg junior T.C. Thacker notched his fifth double-double of the season with a career high 26 points and 16 rebounds, but the host Hornets men's basketball team still came up short of a win against William Peace on Wednesday afternoon at Turner Gymnasium, falling 85-79 in overtime.
With 2:07 left in the extra period, Donolly Tyrell Jr. hit a jumper to give William Peace (3-7) a 79-77 lead, its first in nearly 38 minutes. The Pacers held the advantage the rest of the way, as they went 2 for 2 from the field and made 2 of 2 free throws while Lynchburg (7-5) hit only one of its final three shots.
Lynchburg shot better from the field (25 of 57 for 43.9%) than William Peace (28 of 69 for 40.6%) and made more free throws (24) than the Pacers attempted (22), but it wasn't enough.
Chance Greene added 19 points for UL, and Cody Lang and Israel Lockamy chipped in 11 points each.
All five starters recorded double-figure scoring performances for William Peace, led by Cameron Ferguson with 18.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Shenandoah 79, Randolph 25
In Winchester, Randolph scored just three points in the game's first 10 minutes in a foreshadowing of the disappointing three quarters to come as they fell to host Shenandoah at the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center.
Randolph kept pace with the Hornets, an Old Dominion Athletic Conference foe, in the second quarter, putting 10 points on the board in the period as Shenandoah (7-3, 4-0 ODAC) scored 12. But the deficit — SU held a 21-3 lead after the first quarter — was already too big to overcome. The visiting WildCats (4-6, 1-4 ODAC) didn't hit the double-figure mark in the third or fourth quarters, when Shenandoah kept piling on the buckets to make the game a blowout.
Yanessa Cabrera had seven points to lead RC, which had just 10 field goals and shot 18.9%. The 'Cats were 0 of 12 from beyond the arc and went 5 for 14 from the free-throw line.
Shenandoah, meanwhile, shot 50.8% from the field and had three players record double-figure scoring numbers, including Jordan Sondrol with a team-high 19 points.
