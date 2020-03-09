After one round of golf at Boonsboro Country Club on Monday, the Lynchburg men's team sits in third place in the Hill City Invitational.
The host Hornets carded a 30-over 318 on Day 1 of the two-day tournament, which is slated to wrap up today. Averett (16-over 304) currently owns the team lead by three strokes over Methodist.
Lynchburg is three strokes clear of fourth-place Roanoke. Steven Walsh was Lynchburg's top finisher on the day with a 4-over 76, good for a tie for fifth among individuals and seven strokes back of individual leader Jorgen Buskbjerg, of Averett.
The Lynchburg women also competed in the women's Hill City Invitational against one team, Southern Virginia. A handful of athletes from Old Dominion Athletic Conference schools Sweet Briar and Emory & Henry also are competing as individuals.
As a team, the Hornets lead the Knights by a healthy margin. Lynchburg is at 48-over 336 after Day 1 while Southern Virginia sits at 73-over 361 in the two-day tournament, also slated to wrap up today at Boonsboro.
Lynchburg's Ivy Foran and NoraNoel Nolan occupy the first and second spots on the individual leaderboard with a 10-over 82 and 11-over 83, respectively. Southern Virginia's Bailee Wright is one shot back of Nolan in third, and two other UL players round out the top five.
Sweet Briar's Annika Kuleba, competing as an individual, is tied for eighth with a 21-over 93.
Liberty men third at General Hackler Championship
In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Liberty is seven shots back of the lead and sits in third place after two rounds of the General Hackler Championship at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club.
With 18 holes left to play, the Flames, buoyed by a solid second round Monday, carded an aggregate 5-under 571. Liberty sits seven shots back of team leader North Carolina and two shots back of second-place Wake Forest heading into today's final round.
LU shot an even-par 288 for the third-best team score in the morning Monday, followed by the best score of the second round, a 5-under 283.
Alexandre Fuchs posted LU's best individual score of the day, an aggregate 2-under 142, and is in a four-way tie for 11th among individuals. He is eight shots back of Coastal Carolina's Zack Taylor, the individual leader who has a four-shot lead over the rest of the field. Fuchs is one of only 18 players in the 83-player field to shoot under par through two rounds.
SOFTBALL
Salisbury 2-10, Lynchburg 0-1
Lynchburg's appearance in the Sea Gull Classic came to a disappointing end against the host Salisbury Sea Gulls on Monday, when the Hornets dropped both games of a doubleheader, 2-0 and 10-1.
Lynchburg opened the tournament with a sweep of No. 10 TCNJ in a doubleheader Saturday, but UL fell twice Sunday before extending its skid to four games Monday against the 16th-ranked Sea Gulls.
Kortney Leazer and Sarah Commons each tallied three hits on the day for UL (8-8), but Salisbury's pitching held the Hornets' offense at bay by stranding 15 runners.
Savannah Sheats gave up five hits in Game 1, including two each to Commons and Leazer, but didn't give up a run in her complete-game showing. The Sea Gulls (17-3) rallied with two outs in the second, using three UL errors and two run-scoring hits to pull ahead for good.
Salisbury raced out to an early lead of Game 2 and never looked back, scoring seven runs before Lynchburg could get on the board. Leazer recorded an RBI double in the sixth to cut the deficit to 7-1, but Salisbury's Maddison Lednum clubbed a three-run homer in the sixth to trigger the mercy rule that ended the game after 5 2/3 innings.
SU tallied 17 hits on the day to Lynchburg's 12.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Randolph 12, Bethany 8
Randolph scored straight goals in a stretch of less than two minutes spanning the first and second quarters to take an insurmountable lead en route to a win over Bethany at WildCat Stadium.
The WildCats never trailed, scoring one minute into the game before opening up a 5-1 lead seconds into the second quarter. Bethany cut the lead to three on several occasions but never got closer.
Zach Miller led RC (2-5) with three goals. Three players had two goals each for Bethany (0-3).
MEN'S TENNIS
LeTourneau 6, Lynchburg 3
In Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Lynchburg men's tennis snapped a two-game win streak after a loss to LeTourneau at Hilton Head Resort.
UL (4-2) earned a 2-1 lead after doubles play, and Juan Borga picked up a point on the No. 1 singles court, but LeTourneau (6-3) rallied to win the five other singles bouts.
UCLA 6, Liberty 1
In Los Angeles, Goncalo Ferreira defeated Ben Goldberg 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4 singles, but that was the only victory for the Flames (8-5) in a loss to the No. 22 Bruins (9-4) at Los Angeles Tennis Center.
WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING
Liberty completes first day at Zone championships
In Morgantown, West Virginia, Liberty sophomores Abigail Egolf-Jensen and Olivia Robinson finished 35th and 56th, respectively, in the preliminary round of the 1-meter diving at the NCAA Division I Diving Zone A Championships held at West Virginia's Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.
