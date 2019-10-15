In Blacksburg, the Lynchburg men’s golf team and sophomore Harry Hodgert set program records as the Hornets lost the team title to Christopher Newport in a playoff and Hodgert placed second in the 70th Virginia State Golf Association Intercollegiate at Blacksburg Country Club.
The Hornets’ two-day total of 580 was five shots lower than any other tournament in program history. UL and CNU, both at 4 over for the tournament, played the 17th hole in a playoff, and the Captains won with two birdies and two bogeys compared to the Hornets’ one birdie and three pars.
Hodgert, a Holy Cross graduate, finished second in the individual standings at 7 under to set the Hornets’ individual tournament record, and was one shot back of Averett’s Elias Haavisto.
UL’s Carter Old finished in a tie for eighth at 1 over.
Roanoke’s Will Clary finished in a tie for 71st at 19 over and Emory & Henry’s Chase Maddox finished in a tie for 74th at 20 over.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Lynchburg 3, Ferrum 0
In Ferrum, Amanda Wigboldy (E.C. Glass) scored two second-half goals, Emily Sanchez gave the Hornets (8-3-1, 4-1 ODAC) the lead for good with a goal in the seventh minute, and UL cruised to a victory over the host Panthers (7-5-1, 3-3).
UL goalkeeper Caitlin Dorsch stopped the only shot she faced for her third shutout in four matches.
VOLLEYBALL
Guilford 3, Randolph 0
Christian Ritter had 16 kills and 16 digs, Khaira Bolden added 10 kills and six digs as the Quakers (13-7, 5-3 ODAC) won 27-25, 25-21, 25-15 over the WildCats (10-10, 4-6) at Giles Gymnasium.
Mackenzie Ambrose had 11 kills and 10 digs and Taylor Webb finished with 14 digs and 27 assists for RC.
From staff reports
