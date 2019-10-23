In Lexington, Emily Dudley gave Lynchburg field hockey an early lead en route to a shutout of Washington and Lee at W&L Turf Field, helping the Hornets maintain the only undefeated record in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
In the sixth minute, Dudley found herself in the right spot at the right time after teammate Jackie Lerro's shot was saved. Dudley found the rebound and buried it in the back of the cage to give Lynchburg (13-3, 6-0 ODAC) the only goal it needed. Later, Maggie Chiappazzi finished off a long pass across the circle from Sarah McCollum a few minutes before halftime to put Washington and Lee (7-6, 4-1) away.
The 19th-ranked Hornets earned a slight edge in shots, 14-13, and drew six penalty corners to W&L's four.
Laurel Nicks made six saves in goal for UL, while W&L's Sara Amil recorded nine saves.
MEN'S SOCCER
Randolph 2, Eastern Mennonite 0
Gabe Krueger knocked the ball into the upper right side of the net in the eighth minute before assisting on the WildCats' second goal 66 minutes later in Randolph's shutout win over Eastern Mennonite at WildCat Stadium.
Amherst graduate Ben Gries, a sophomore, scored his first career goal in the 74th minute to give Randolph (8-6-1, 3-3 ODAC) an insurmountable lead and 2-0 score that stood over the final six-plus minutes.
The WildCats outshot EMU (5-12, 0-6) 22-3 and had 15 shots on goal.
Lynchburg 4, Shenandoah 1
Luke Mega scored twice, and Lynchburg used an onslaught of shots to wear down Shenandoah in a win in the teams' conference matchup at Shellenberger Field.
After 25-plus minutes without a goal for either side, Mega finished off a pass from Michael Lyons to put Lynchburg ahead, then gave UL (6-4-5, 3-1-2) a 3-1 lead in the 66th minute.
Trace Becker delivered the equalizer for Shenandoah (5-11, 1-5) in the 41st minute, but the tied score was short-lived, as Joey Daly gave Lynchburg the lead back for good on a goal 72 seconds later. Carter Averette capped the scoring for UL in the 75th minute.
Lynchburg outshot Shenandoah 28-1 and tallied 13 shots on goal. It also took eight corner kicks while SU had none.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Ferrum 1, Randolph 0
Ferrum had double the amount of goal-scoring opportunities as Randolph, and Alex Mattson made one of the shots count to power the Panthers to a victory over the WildCats at WildCat Stadium.
Mattson tallied the game's lone goal in the 52nd minute for Ferrum (8-5-2, 4-2-1 ODAC), which had 15 shots to Randolph's seven and put nine shots on goal. Randolph (5-7-2, 1-6), which has yet to pick up its second win in conference play and is in danger of missing the tournament, had four shots on goal and didn't record a single corner kick in the loss.
Hollins 2, Sweet Briar 0
In Roanoke, Stephanie Samoy scored once and recorded an assist on another goal as Hollins shut out Sweet Briar.
Samoy found Sydney Pickett in the 15th minute to give Hollins (4-9, 1-6 ODAC) its first goal and the only score it needed to beat Sweet Briar (0-13-1, 0-7), which still has yet to record a win.
Mitch Mitchell had an assist on Samoy's goal in the 43rd minute.
Hollins outshot Sweet Briar 20-3.
VOLLEYBALL
Virginia Wesleyan 3, Lynchburg 0
Lynchburg and Virginia Wesleyan battled in a marathon second set, but the visiting Marlins came out on top of that fight and won both the first and third sets to sweep the Hornets at Turner Gymnasium.
VWU (21-6, 10-1 ODAC) won 25-19, 32-30, 25-19.
Sydney Frink and Emma Drake had nine kills each for the UL (14-8, 5-5), and Lauren Stanford had a team- and game-high 13 digs.
