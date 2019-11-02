From staff reports
In Fort Myers, Florida, Liberty’s Adelyn Ackley continued her stellar freshman campaign Saturday by capturing the individual women’s title at the Atlantic Sun Conference cross country championships at Florida Gulf Coast’s Buckingham Complex.
Ackley, who captured the conference’s women’s freshman of the year award, finished in 17:08.65, about two seconds ahead of teammate and second-place finisher Calli Parlier.
Ackley broke the program record for a 5K race (previously 17:09) and is the first women’s runner for LU to become an individual cross country champion since 2014. No Flames freshman had ever won an NCAA Division I individual conference title before Saturday, and Ackley became the first freshman to accomplish the feat in the ASUN since 1996.
As a team, the LU women finished second behind Lipscomb, which swept both the men’s and women’s team titles. The Lipscomb women tallied 31 points to Liberty’s 39, and the men just edged the Flames by one point (39-40).
On the men’s side, Felix Kandie was the Flames’ highest finisher. He was second with a time of 24:21.77.
UL’s Sparks wins men’s individual ODAC title, UL men and women second
In Salem, Max Sparks captured the individual men’s title at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships, and Lynchburg’s men’s and women’s teams fared the best among area schools by picking up runner-up finishes.
Sparks won the men’s crown by more than 15 seconds after finishing in 24:44.1 and was part of a 39-point effort from the UL men as a team. They finished eight points behind Washington and Lee, which swept the men’s and women’s titles for the fifth straight year.
On the women’s side, W&L had 20 points, while second-place UL had 73. Randolph was seventh in the women’s team standings with 199 points, and Sweet Briar was ninth with 229 points.
For UL, Stephanie Burnett was fourth in 22:12.5, finishing 12 seconds off first place. Randolph’s Jacqueline Clardy-Josephs ran a 13th-place 23:00.4, and Sweet Briar’s Amber Snyder was 45th with a program record 25:11.0.
The Randolph men finished eighth with 253 points. Mason Dye posted the best individual finish for the WildCats with a 62nd-place 28:32.4.
Men’s soccer
Lipscomb 1, Liberty 0
Ruben Pedersen found the back of the net in the 24th minute and made the goal stand up as Lipscomb took down Liberty in the teams’ regular-season finale at Osborne Stadium.
The Bisons (5-8-2, 3-3 ASUN) more than doubled the total number of shots Liberty had (20-7). Goalkeeper Brogan Engbers had eight saves for Liberty (5-12, 1-5).
Women’s soccer
Virginia Wesleyan 2, Lynchburg 1
Just over a minute elapsed in overtime when Reina Araujo buried a shot in the back of the goal, sending Virginia Wesleyan past Lynchburg in the teams’ regular-season finale at Shellenberger Field.
Araujo finished off a pass from Anna Pedicone to give VWU (11-3-3, 7-2-1 ODAC) the win and push Lynchburg into the eight spot in the conference’s final standings.
As the No. 8 seed for the upcoming ODAC tournament, the Hornets (10-7-1, 5-5) now will appear in a first-round game against No. 9 Eastern Mennonite at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Shellenberger Field. If they’re to capture a third straight ODAC title, the Hornets must win four games.
Alyssa Rudy scored off an assist from Taylor Smith to tie the game at 1-1 in the 68th minute for UL on Saturday. After a scoreless first half, Mia Meinhardt scored the game’s first goal in the 60th minute to give the Marlins the short-lived lead. But after Rudy’s equalizer, Araujo made her second shot count for the victory.
Randolph 3, Guilford 3
Randolph nearly had the win, but a late goal from Guilford tied things with just minutes to go in regulation, and neither team scored in two overtime periods in a draw at WildCat Stadium.
Three players scored for RC, including Sara Bane, Jenna Rozenbroom and Marisa Santacroce. Bane’s goal in the 40th minute gave Randolph (6-8-3, 2-7-1 ODAC) a 1-0 lead, but it wasn’t safe for long.
The teams went back and forth, with Guilford (5-10-3, 2-6-2) taking a 2-1 lead in the 54th minute on Karol Jaimes’ goal and Randolph responding with two straight goals to grab a 3-2 advantage. But Jaimes’ second goal of the day in the 82nd minute forced overtime.
Randolph and Guilford recorded a shot each in the first and second overtimes, but couldn’t make any of them count. Guilford finished with a 19-14 advantage in total shots and 10-8 margin in shots on goal.
Randolph will miss out on the upcoming ODAC tournament after finishing outside the top nine in the final conference standings.
Eastern Mennonite 8, Sweet Briar 0
In Harrisonburg, Sweet Briar wrapped up its season without a win after falling to Eastern Mennonite at EMU Turf Field.
Rachel Sauder led EMU (10-6-1, 4-5-1 ODAC) with two goals, and six other players scored for the Royals, who tallied 49 shots. Sweet Briar (0-16-1, 0-10) didn’t manage a single shot.
Volleyball
Randolph 3, Christendom 0
Thanks to another strong day from its top performers, Randolph cruised to a sweep of Christendom (2-6) in a nonconference matchup at Frances and Don Giles Gymnasium.
Randolph (11-15) won 25-19, 25-19, 25-9. Mackenzie Ambrose had a double-double with 10 kills and 12 digs, Taylor Webb tallied 36 assists, and Sam Verhaagen recorded 19 digs for RC.
Following the conclusion of the regular season, Randolph is the No. 8 seed for the upcoming tournament and will travel to Ashland to take on No. 1 seed Randolph-Macon on Wednesday. Lynchburg is the No. 6 seed and will travel to No. 3 Guilford on Wednesday. Match times have not yet been announced.
Women’s swimming
Sweet Briar drops pair of dual meets
In Misenheimer, North Carolina, Sweet Briar fell to both UNC Pembroke and host Pfeiffer at the Merner Gym Pool.
UNC Pembroke tallied 142 points to SBC’s 27 in one dual-meet result, while Pfieffer bested the Vixens 126-38.
Men’s golf
LU still fourth in Ka’anapali Classic
In Ka’anapali, Hawaii, Liberty repeated its team score from a day ago and shot a 12-under 272 on Day 2 of the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate to maintain hold of fourth place at the Royal Ka’anapali Course.
The Flames sit three shots off the lead, held by Washington, with one round to go. Washington, second-place Oklahoma, third-place UCLA and LU all sit one shot apart from each other.
On Day 2 the Flames got another solid round from Jonathan Yaun, who shot a 6-under 65 and currently is tied for third at 10 under heading into today’s final round.
