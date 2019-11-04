Led by sophomore Kristopher Schultz and junior Adam Schubert, the Altavista boys cross country team qualified for the upcoming Class 1 state tournament by finishing third at the Region 1B Championships, held Monday at Anglers Park in Danville.
Schultz clocked an 18:19.96 to finish in sixth place overall, and Schubert finished 10th with an 18:50.24 at the 5.1-mile course.
Altavista will be joined at the state tournament by region champ Galileo (35 points) and runner-up Riverheads (46 points).
On the girls side, three local runners qualified for the state meet. Altavista junior Casey Allen ran a 21:42.60 to finish third overall, while her classmate, Trinity Shirlen, placed 11th with a 23:55.87. William Campbell junior Sara Holt also qualified by finishing 13th with a 24:45.05.
Galileo also won the girls title and will go to the state meet as a team with runner-up Riverheads and third-place Rappahannock County.
The top three teams and the top five individuals not associated with those teams advance to the state championship, which will be held for Classes 1, 2 and 3 on Nov. 16 at Green Hill Park in Salem.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Lynchburg 4, Eastern Mennonite 0
Lynchburg sophomore Amanda Wigboldy scored two first-half goals, freshman Megan Dee added two goals in the second half, and the Hornets topped visiting Eastern Mennonite in the first round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament Monday at Shellenberger Field.
The No. 8 seed Hornets (11-7-1) advance to the ODAC quarterfinals and play top-seeded Randolph-Macon (18-0) at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at R-MC Soccer Field in Ashland.
Wigboldy, the former E.C. Glass High standout, leads UL with 15 goals this season. She scored off a free kick in the seventh minute and then added to the Hornets' lead on a penalty kick in the 24th.
Dee scored off an assist from Taylor Smith in the 48th. She capped the scoring two minutes later off an assist from Madalyn Amos.
Goalkeepers Caitlin Dorsch and Kate Duncan each recorded a save in the Hornets' seventh shutout of the season.
UL owned an 18-4 edge in shots against the Royals (10-7-1).
