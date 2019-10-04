An even game quickly turned in Liberty’s favor after halftime when the Flames women’s soccer team scored a pair of goals less than 90 seconds apart en route to a 2-0 win over Atlantic Sun Conference foe Lipscomb at Osborne Stadium on Friday.
Gabrielle Farrell tallied the first goal for LU (6-5-2, 2-1 A-Sun) in the 48th minute, and the Flames went up 2-0 on an own goal a minute and 28 seconds later.
Liberty held a slim advantage, 14-13, in shots and put nine of those attempts on goal. Lipscomb (7-5-1, 1-1-1) had six shots on goal and got eight saves from goalkeeper Melissa Gray.
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, North Alabama 2
In Florence, Alabama, Liberty kept its win streak alive and remains undefeated in A-Sun play following a 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-8 victory over North Alabama.
Liberty (11-5, 4-0 A-Sun) and North Alabama (3-13, 1-2) traded sets, with the Lions answering Liberty’s victories in the first and third sets with wins of their own. In the fifth set, though, Liberty took a four-point advantage, 7-3, on Lilly Kruse’s kill, then stretched out the lead down the stretch.
Amelia Johnson led the Flames with 21 kills to go with 12 digs.
Lynchburg 3, William Peace 0
Lynchburg rolled to an easy win in the first set and rode that momentum to a sweep of William Peace (11-5) at Turner Gymnasium.
With the 25-9, 25-21, 25-21 victory, the Hornets bounced back from a loss to crosstown foe Randolph.
Sydney Frink led Lynchburg (11-6) with eight kills, while Annie Tynes had a team-high 12 digs.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 4, Quinnipiac 1
In Hamden, Connecticut, No. 13 Liberty used a barrage of first-half goals to grab a lead it never relinquished in a win over Quinnipiac.
Charlotte Vaanhold scored a pair of goals for LU, which continues its best start in program history with a 7-1 overall mark and 3-0 record in Big East Conference play. The Flames are tied with No. 3 UConn atop the conference standings.
Bianka Strube scored on a penalty corner for Quinnipiac (3-7, 1-2) in the 46th minute to pull the Bobcats within 3-1, but that’s as close as they got.
Lynchburg 2, Randolph-Macon 0
Lynchburg sent a barrage of shots at Randolph-Macon goalie Gatlin Snyder and finally found the back of the cage in the 28th minute on the way to a shutout of the Yellow Jackets at Shellenberger Field.
Lindsay Riley finished off an assist from Kessa Romero to open the scoring, and Emily Dudley scored off a Jackie Lerro pass in the 47th minute to send UL (7-3, 1-0) past R-MC (4-5, 0-1) in the teams’ Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener.
The Hornets outshot the Yellow Jackets 28-2 and drew 18 penalty corners. R-MC didn’t put a single shot on goal.
Sweet Briar 1, Southern Virginia 0
In Sweet Briar, Rae Rae Dillon scored the game’s lone goal 31 seconds into the second quarter to give the Vixens (3-7) a win over Southern Virginia (0-10).
Sweet Briar held a 12-2 advantage in shots and 4-1 advantage in shots on goal.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
Liberty records program victory No. 100
In University Park, Pennsylvania, Liberty claimed its 100th program victory by posting a 269.5-82.5 win over St. Bonaventure in a three-team meet at Penn State’s Mccoy Natatorium.
The Nittany Lions topped the Flames 212-139 and also claimed a 279-72 triumph over St. Bonaventure.
Colleen Donlin claimed individual victories in the 25 and 50 freestyles, and she anchored the winning 100 and 200 freestyle relay teams with Payton Keiner, Hannah Baker and Brittany Weiss.
Weiss and Mikayla Herich finished 1-2 in the 100 IM, and Olivia Robinson won 1-meter diving.
EQUESTRIAN
Sweet Briar 7, SUNY New Paltz 3
In Sweet Briar, the Vixens’ National Collegiate Equestrian Association used strong performances on the flat to earn a win over SUNY New Paltz at the Harriet Rogers Riding Center.
In the head-to-head competition, the visiting Hawks earned a 3-2 advantage over fences, but Sweet Briar bounced back with five wins on the flat to earn the victory.
SUNY New Paltz 6, Lynchburg 1
In Sweet Briar, SUNY New Paltz bounced back from a loss to Sweet Briar by taking down Lynchburg in NCEA competition at the Harriet Rogers Riding Center.
Sophomore Taylor Herzog earned the lone point for the Hornets when she bested Elizabeth Jacoby’s score over fences.
From staff reports
